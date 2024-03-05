Korean fried-chicken chain Pelicana opening San Antonio location

Instagram / pelicana_sa Pelicana Chicken is making its way to 5999 De Zavala Road.

Pelicana Chicken — one of South Korea’s biggest fried-chicken chains — is flying into Northwest San Antonio.Pelicana has leased a spot at 5999 De Zavala Road, #123, according to filings with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission. The company's website lists the location as "coming soon" but offers no opening date.Thereached out to Pelicana's headquarters for more details but got no response by press time.Assuming the San Antonio Pelicana is the same as the chain's 28 other U.S. restaurants, it will offer an expansive menu of fried chicken and chicken wings along with fusion tacos, fried appetizers and salads. The company offers its fried bird plain or glazed with sauces such as honey-soy, garlic and hot chili.Established in 1982 in Daejeon, South Korea, Pelicana operates more than 3,000 locations in China, Australia, Mongolia, Cambodia, Malaysia, Taiwan, Canada and the United Kingdom. The company made its U.S. debut in 2014 and now has operations in California, Washington, New York and Michigan, according to its website.So far, the chain has filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation to open two Texas locations: the one in San Antonio, and a recently launched location in the Dallas suburb of Carrollton.