KPot Korean BBQ & Hot Pot debuts in San Antonio

New York-based restaurant chain KPot Korean BBQ & Hot Pot has opened its first San Antonio location, promising to turn cooking into a hands-on experience.



The new dining spot, located at 12485 I-10, Suite 103, in Northwest San Antonio follows a practice common in Korean cuisine in which diners pick out meat and other ingredients to cook on tabletop grills. Think of it as The Melting Pot — only for Korean fare.



The 6,500-square-foot San Antonio restaurant also allows diners to make their own soup at a tabletop hotpot. Customers can fill the pot with a soup base, then add sliced meat, seafood, vegetables and noodles of their choosing.



Meat options available at KPot include pork belly, sliced lamb, Spam and more, and it also offers more than 20 vegetable options, according to the chain's website.



The restaurant charges $30.99 per person for all-you-can-eat barbecue or hotpot cooking. Those feeling especially hungry can partake in both for an additional $5 per person.



KPot boasts nearly 200 locations across the United States that are now open or under development. Its website lists 14 current and future locations inside the Lone Star State.

