BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

KPot Korean BBQ & Hot Pot debuts in San Antonio

The restaurant features all-you-can-eat Korean style BBQ and hotpot cooking, both done on tabletop.

By on Mon, Oct 9, 2023 at 5:26 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Restaurant customers cook meat and vegetables at a KPot Korean BBQ & Hot Pot. - Facebook / KPot Korean BBQ & Hot Pot
Facebook / KPot Korean BBQ & Hot Pot
Restaurant customers cook meat and vegetables at a KPot Korean BBQ & Hot Pot.
New York-based restaurant chain KPot Korean BBQ & Hot Pot has opened its first San Antonio location, promising to turn cooking into a hands-on experience.

The new dining spot, located at 12485 I-10, Suite 103, in Northwest San Antonio follows a practice common in Korean cuisine in which diners pick out meat and other ingredients to cook on tabletop grills. Think of it as The Melting Pot — only for Korean fare.

The 6,500-square-foot San Antonio restaurant also allows diners to make their own soup at a tabletop hotpot. Customers can fill the pot with a soup base, then add sliced meat, seafood, vegetables and noodles of their choosing.

Meat options available at KPot include pork belly, sliced lamb, Spam and more, and it also offers more than 20 vegetable options, according to the chain's website.

The restaurant charges $30.99 per person for all-you-can-eat barbecue or hotpot cooking. Those feeling especially hungry can partake in both for an additional $5 per person.

KPot boasts nearly 200 locations across the United States that are now open or under development. Its website lists 14 current and future locations inside the Lone Star State.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

H-E-B Tortilla Blanket, Oscar de la Tienda: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

By San Antonio Current Staff

The throw blanket will run H-E-B fanatics just under $20.

Ay Caramba Taco Cantina taking over former Señor Fish spot near the Pearl

By Nina Rangel

Ay Caramba Taco Cantina will move into the space once occupied by Señor Fish Seafood Bar.

San Antonio's Chama Gaúcha steakhouse eyes downtown location

By Nina Rangel

A mockup of the building with the proposed external changes to the downtown property was submitted to the HDRC last week.

Toro Kitchen + Bar serving Spanish fare at new location in far North San Antonio

By Nina Rangel

Toro Kitchen + Bar is known for its paella and Spanish tapas.

Also in Food & Drink

Table Talk: Checking what's on tap with Idle Brewing's Brandon Pettit

By Brandon Rodriguez

Before Idle Brewing, Brandon Pettit worked for Alamo Beer Co. and Altstadt Brewery.

Sudsy Strategy: Make your tasting plan now to get the most from the San Antonio Beer Festival

By Travis E. Poling

The fest is too big to try everything, so it's better to strategize.

Tokyo Cowboy's food satisfies with pan-Asian flavors, even if its name is a little misleading

By Ron Bechtol

Tokyo Cowboy's minimally described Crispy Pork Chop isn't called tonkatsu, as it would be on Japanese restaurant menus.

San Antonio's Alamo Beer buying local craft beer brand VIVA

By Sanford Nowlin

Viva Beer produces a variety of craft beers with San Antonio themes.
More

Digital Issue

October 4, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us