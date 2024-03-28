Best of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Nomination round is now open.

Kroger shutting down San Antonio grocery delivery business after just 2 years

After a three-decade absence, the grocery company muscled back into the Alamo City using an Amazon-style delivery model.

By on Thu, Mar 28, 2024 at 9:08 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Kroger employees delivered grocery items from a San Antonio fulfillment center. - Courtesy Photo / Kroger
Courtesy Photo / Kroger
Kroger employees delivered grocery items from a San Antonio fulfillment center.
Well, that didn't last long.

Roughly two years after expanding its grocery delivery business into San Antonio, Kroger is pulling out of the market, according to an online statement from company officials. The nation's largest grocer is shutting down similar ventures in Austin and Miami as it downsizes its delivery footprint.

Cincinnati-based Kroger launched the service here in spring of 2022, aiming to take on hometown grocery chain H-E-B via an Amazon-style delivery model. At the time, officials said the company would create 160 jobs at a 67,000-square-foot fulfillment center near Interstate 35 and Loop 410.

That facility is now shutting down, according to the Express-News. It's unclear how many people are facing pink slips, but the departure is playing out at a brisk pace. Kroger said this Saturday will be the last day it delivers groceries in San Antonio.

“We do not make these decisions lightly, and we understand the impact this has on associates, customers and communities,” the company said in its statement. “Kroger’s commitment to innovation means that we test and learn quickly to identify the most effective ways to deliver fresh, affordable food to our customers. Despite our best efforts, including the support from new customers, learnings from other locations and the incredible work of our associates, these facilities did not meet the benchmarks we set for success.”

Kroger last had a brick-and-mortar presence in San Antonio during the early '90s, when it had more than a dozen stores in the market. It left in 1993 after coming to an impasse with unions representing its workers here.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

San Antonio's iconic Dry Dock Oyster Bar has reopened and is now BYOB

By Nina Rangel

Dry Dock Oyster Bar shut down in February after the restaurant's owners were locked out.

Owners of San Antonio's Up Scale closing restaurant, moving Little Em's into it

By Nina Rangel

Little Em's Oyster Bar will reopen in a bigger space later this year.

San Antonio-based Bourbon Street Seafood Kitchen opening fourth location

By Nina Rangel

Bourbon Street Seafood Kitchen currently operates three locations, including one on the Riverwalk. Work on a fourth is expected to wrap up in spring of 2205.

Major renovations coming to San Antonio's Central Market store this spring

By Nina Rangel

A rendering shows the exterior of the redesigned San Antonio Central Market store.

Cocktail punches taste great as the weather warms, and these highlight San Antonio producers

By Nina Rangel

These recipes will keep guests smiling while supporting creators of local flavors.

Non-alcoholic beers have improved, and San Antonio stores carry some worth a sip

By Ron Bechtol

Athletic Brewing, Nada, Samuel Adams and Best Day Brewing all offer non-alcoholic beer options.

Golden Meals Moroccan offers many flavors, excels when it sticks to its home turf

By Ron Bechtol

Golden Meals specializes in traditional Moroccan tagines along with a wide selection of Eastern-Mediterranean dishes.

March 20, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us