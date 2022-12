LA-based Dave's Hot Chicken to open first San Antonio store this week

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Dave's Hot Chicken Dave’s take on Nashville's cayenne pepper-loaded hot chicken began as a scrappy late-night pop-up.

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Dave's Hot Chicken Each Dave's Hot Chicken location boasts original artwork.

LA-based Dave's Hot Chicken, a West Coast chain specializing in fiery Nashville-style fried chicken, will open its first San Antonio store this Wednesday. It's one of eight the company has planned for the Alamo City.Dave's originally planned an early 2023 grand opening for its West Side restaurant, located at 9602 State Highway 151, Suite 108. Instead, the outlet will open ahead of schedule, according to company officials.The chain's take on Nashville's cayenne-loaded chicken began as a scrappy late-night pop-up about five years ago. Since then, it's grown into franchise operation with locations in 20 states, as well as stores in Dubai and Canada.The chain announced a Texas expansion earlier this year, saying it plans to create 300 jobs at eight San Antonio-area stores.Following Wednesday's grand opening, Dave’s Hot Chicken will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m.-11 p.m.