La Gran Tamalada returning to San Antonio's Market Square for two-day holiday festival

San Antonio holiday staple La Gran Tamalada is heading back to downtown's Market Square on Dec. 10-11 for a two-day celebration of all things wrapped in a corn husk and steamed.The COVID-19 pandemic forced the annual tamal-centric fest to go digital in 2020, and organizers opted for a hybrid model in 2021. This year, the event will return in full at its traditional location.As is custom for the free, family-friendly annual gathering, vendors will sell pre-made tamales, tamal kits and holiday gifts. Visitors also will be able to take in live Tejano music, complimentary kids' activities and faux snow. Guadalupe Cultural Arts is scheduled to perform a themed skit.La Grand Tamalada will run 10 a.m.-6 p.m. both days. Market Square is located at 514 W. Commerce St.