La Gran Tamalada returning to San Antonio's Market Square for two-day holiday festival

The free, family-friendly event will take place Dec. 10-11 in-person after going online, then hybrid during the pandemic.

By on Wed, Nov 16, 2022 at 2:14 pm

click to enlarge La Gran Tamalada will this year return to San Antonio's historic Market Square Dec. 10-11. - Dan Payton
Dan Payton
La Gran Tamalada will this year return to San Antonio's historic Market Square Dec. 10-11.
San Antonio holiday staple La Gran Tamalada is heading back to downtown's Market Square on Dec. 10-11 for a two-day celebration of all things wrapped in a corn husk and steamed.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the annual tamal-centric fest to go digital in 2020, and organizers opted for a hybrid model in 2021. This year, the event will return in full at its traditional location.

As is custom for the free, family-friendly annual gathering, vendors will sell pre-made tamales, tamal kits and holiday gifts. Visitors also will be able to take in live Tejano music, complimentary kids' activities and faux snow. Guadalupe Cultural Arts is scheduled to perform a themed skit.

La Grand Tamalada will run 10 a.m.-6 p.m. both days. Market Square is located at 514 W. Commerce St.

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio.
