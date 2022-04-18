Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

Late-night taco spot opening on San Antonio's St. Mary's Strip in former Pizza Party location

The concept is the latest from veteran North St. Mary's food-trucker Mario Reina.

By on Mon, Apr 18, 2022 at 10:28 am

INSTAGRAM / PUROTACO.SA
Instagram / purotaco.sa
Revelers along the St. Mary’s Strip will soon have one more late-night option for filling their bellies, news site MySA reports.

The forthcoming Puro Taco is a concept from veteran North St. Mary's Street food-truck operator Mario Reina, who first opened Taquitos MB El Sazon Norteño. Now, Reina and his daughter Maria have taken over the building that formerly housed Pizza Party at 2334 N. St. Mary’s St.

“This is our new project and we're really excited to get started with it,” Sophia Reina told MySA. "We know a lot of the people that are already customers from the food truck and so we know what they like. [My father] is really excited to see what they think about everything that we're going to have there.”

Mario Reina — a Michoacán, Mexico native — told MySA his approach to tacos is a traditional one and incorporates flavors from all of Mexico. The menu also will  include a “classic burger” and nacho fries loaded with beef, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream, according to the report.

Puro Taco held a soft opening over the weekend, and will open begin serving Thursday, April 21. Its hours will 7 p.m.-2 a.m. Thursday through Sunday.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

More
Food & Drink Slideshows

The Last Slice 3021 MacArthur View, (210) 994-5661, thelastslicepizza.com Build your own pizza if you wish, or choose from the selection of house pizzas. There’s even a vegan pizza sans cheese for those with dietary concerns. Photo via Instagram / thelastslice3021

25 essential San Antonio pizza spots everybody should try at least once
NOLA Brunch & Beignets 720 E Mistletoe Ave, (210) 320-1572, eatatnola.com An obvious option for brunch, this Nawlins spot is a brunch godsend. Although not open on Mondays and Tuesdays, NOLA serves up sugary beignets (try them stuffed with lemon curd!) and other French Quarter Classics until 2 p.m Wednesday-Sunday. For something more filling (and maybe not so sweet), try the Blue Crab Omelette, Shrimp & Grits or Egg Rockafella. Photo via Instagram / versonphoto

23 San Antonio restaurants that serve breakfast or brunch all day long
Cullum’s Attagirl 726 E Mistletoe Ave, (210) 437-4263, cullumsattagirl.com Known for its fried chicken that’s now available for lunch, you can also stop by Cullum’s starting at 11 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Seriously, grab a craft beer or two and enjoy it out on the patio of this rustic joint for a late morning pick-me-up. Photo via Instagram / cullumsattagirl

22 San Antonio bars that open at noon or earlier so you can day drink
Taqueria Atotonilco 3431 W Commerce St, (210) 227-8090, facebook.com/Taqueria-Atotonilco-155602537818077 Located in Prospect Hill, this taqueria serves up tacos packed with flavor. Whether you’re stopping by for breakfast tacos or want some tasty street tacos for lunch, Atotonilco knows what they’re doing. Photo via Instagram / tacoist

20 under-the-radar San Antonio restaurants you should try right now

