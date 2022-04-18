Late-night taco spot opening on San Antonio's St. Mary's Strip in former Pizza Party location

Revelers along the St. Mary’s Strip will soon have one more late-night option for filling their bellies, news site MySA reports
.
The forthcoming Puro Taco is a concept from veteran North St. Mary's Street food-truck operator Mario Reina, who first opened Taquitos MB El Sazon Norteño. Now, Reina and his daughter Maria have taken over the building that formerly housed Pizza Party at 2334 N. St. Mary’s St.
“This is our new project and we're really excited to get started with it,” Sophia Reina told MySA. "We know a lot of the people that are already customers from the food truck and so we know what they like. [My father] is really excited to see what they think about everything that we're going to have there.”
Mario Reina — a Michoacán, Mexico native — told MySA his approach to tacos is a traditional one and incorporates flavors from all of Mexico. The menu also will include a “classic burger” and nacho fries loaded with beef, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream, according to the report.
Puro Taco held a soft opening over the weekend, and will open begin serving Thursday, April 21. Its hours will 7 p.m.-2 a.m. Thursday through Sunday.
