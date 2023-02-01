Little Bites: alcoholic cactus water, Vegas lounge music making San Antonio food news this week

Loteria nights and weekly outdoor yoga sessions are also making waves.

By on Wed, Feb 1, 2023 at 1:43 pm

The Good Kind holds weekly yoga sessions in its garden.
Courtesy Photo / The Good Kind
The Good Kind holds weekly yoga sessions in its garden.
The Current's Little Bites feature is a weekly roundup of San Antonio food-focused events and news tidbits.

Brighter Bites, a national nonprofit that delivers fresh fruits and vegetables directly to families, will open its 10th San Antonio location this month. The new delivery post will be at Stonewall Flanders Elementary School on the South Side. 804 Stonewall St., brighterbites.org.

Southtown ice house La Tuna will host award-winning Las Vegas performer Jonny Bird for a Friday night show. “Schmoozin & Boozin' with Jonny Bird” will run 9-11 p.m. Feb. 3, and tickets are $10. 100 Probandt Street, (210) 212-5727, latunasa.com.

The Grand Hyatt San Antonio River Walk is relaunching Loteria Nights at onsite restaurant Bar Rojo, allowing locals and tourists alike to partake in adult beverages while playing the popular Mexican game. Loteria Nights will take place on the last Tuesday of every month from 6-8 p.m. on the outdoor patio. The event is free, but registration is encouraged. 600 East Market Street, (210) 224-1234, hyatt.com.

Kura Sushi's limited-time Valentine's Day Chirashi bowl.
Courtesy Photo / Kura Sushi
Kura Sushi's limited-time Valentine’s Day Chirashi bowl.
Kura Sushi will offer a Valentine’s Day chirashi bowl four kinds of fish, shrimp, crab, scallop, tamago, ikura and cucumber atop sushi rice. The item is tied up with a red bow and even comes with a heart-shaped bowl for soy sauce. The limited-time offering is available Feb. 10-14. 255 E. Basse Road, Suite 384, (726) 208-0888, kurasushi.com.

The Good Kind this week will re-introduce its yoga series, featuring classes on Thursday and Sunday. Led by Stephanie Jane of Black Swan Yoga, the sessions are free and open to all skill levels. Thursday classes will run 5:30-6:30 p.m., and Sunday classes will run 10-11 a.m. 1127 S. St. Mary's St., (210) 801-5892, eatgoodkind.com.

Revolver Brewing has launched an alcoholic Cactus Water.
Courtesy Photo / Revolver Brewing
Revolver Brewing has launched an alcoholic Cactus Water.
Texas-based Revolver Brewing has launched an alcoholic Cactus Water, made with fermented cane sugar, prickly pear juice, agave and a pinch of salt. The new tipple boasts an ABV of 4.8%, and a six-pack retails for $12. The beverage is now in liquor stores across Texas. revolverbrewing.com.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

