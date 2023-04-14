Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

Little Bites: Crawfish Fest, Fiesta-inspired menus, anniversary parties making San Antonio food news

The Good Kind's new singer-songwriter series and Toro Chico's new canned cocktails are also making food news this week.

Fri, Apr 14, 2023 at 10:47 am

click to enlarge Snooze, an A.M. Eatery will launch its new spring menu this week. - Courtesy Photo / Snooze, an A.M. Eatery
Courtesy Photo / Snooze, an A.M. Eatery
Snooze, an A.M. Eatery will launch its new spring menu this week.
The Current's Little Bites feature is a weekly roundup of San Antonio food-focused events and news tidbits.

Stone Oak’s Copa Wine Bar will celebrate 18 years in business with a three-day soiree featuring fan favorite menu items and discounts on vino the weekend of April 20-22. Owners Jeff and Angie Bridges will reintroduce dishes from previous menu iterations such as the Zeta Pizza, the wine bar’s signature thin crust topped with roasted mushrooms and garlic and chevre cheese. Carafes of homemade Sangria will run $18 throughout the birthday weekend. 19141 Stone Oak Parkway, Suite 704, (210) 495-2672, thecopawinebar.com.

On Saturday, April 15, Little Italy Restaurant & Pizzeria will celebrate its 40th birthday with commemorative Fiesta medals, wine and pint glasses. Customers also will get a complimentary slice of cake. 824 Afterglow St., (210) 349-2060, LittleItalySATX.com.

Snooze, an A.M. Eatery has launched a new spring menu at all three of its San Antonio locations, featuring items such as an Mexican-inspired breakfast pasta. The unusual breakfast dish features spaghettini tossed in house made cotija cream sauce with red bell peppers, asparagus and roasted corn. It's topped with a crispy sunny-side up egg, cotija cheese, chile-lime seasoning and a cotija crisp. Multiple locations, snoozeeatery.com.

Dairy Queen restaurants in Texas are celebrating the 1985 introduction of Blizzards by offering the frozen treat for 85 cents exclusively via the DQ Texas mobile app from April 10-23. Multiple locations, dairyqueen.com.

click to enlarge Topo Chico's new line of ready-to-drink canned cocktails. - Courtesy Photo / Topo Chico
Courtesy Photo / Topo Chico
Topo Chico's new line of ready-to-drink canned cocktails.
Topo Chico has launched Spirited, a new line of ready-to-drink canned cocktails, available in three flavors: Tequila and Lime, Tequila and Grapefruit and Vodka and Lemon. The beverages are made with tequila blanco, distilled vodka, juice and filtered sparkling water, and a four pack of 12-ounce cans runs $12.99. topochicohardseltzerusa.com.

Ida Claire's all-day Crawfish Fest will return Saturday, April 22, featuring live music from 3-6 p.m., outdoor games, drink specials, giveaways and a live baby alligator meet and greet. Guests at the North Side restaurant will be able to order two pounds of crawfish for $20 and three pounds for $30, with the option to add extra pounds for $10 per pound. 7300 Jones Maltsberger Road, (210) 667-2145, ida-claire.com.

The Good Kind is hosting a new singer-songwriter series every Thursday night in April, starting tonight with San Antonio-based Angela Banks. The show will run 7-9 p.m. 1127 S. St. Mary's St., (210) 801-5892, eatgoodkind.com.

Pearl eatery Carriqui will hold a multiweek Fiesta celebration featuring a menu with  eats such as smoked quail on a stick, gorditas and turkey legs, all inspired by favorites from San Antonio's citywide party. The spot will also host a Battle of Flowers afterparty, from 1-5 p.m. Friday, April 28. San Antonio band Los Callejeros will provide the tunes. 239 E. Grayson St., (210) 910-5547, carriquitx.com.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

