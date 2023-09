Little Bites: Financial pains, new lunch menus and one-year celebrations

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Carrirqui San Antonio's Carriqui will host a fundraiser for the Mexican Cookbook Collection at UTSA's library.

The Current’s Little Bites feature is a weekly roundup of San Antonio food-focused events and news tidbits.

Mediterranean restaurant Ladino at the Pearl is celebrating its one-year anniversary with a grill-out party. The event will take place 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, and feature unlimited bites, including an assortment of grilled meats and pita sandwiches. Attendees can also dance to music from DJ Zain and participate in games including cornhole. The party will also feature face painting for kids. Tickets run $40 per adult and $15 per child 200 E. Grayson St. #100, (210)-325-6007, ladinosatx.com.

Downtown eatery Sojourn Trading Co. will offer new lunch items 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Those include Cubano sandwiches, steak salads, chicken salad sandwiches and more. 244 W. Houston St., (210)-455-0357, sojournsatx.com. Mediterranean restaurantat the Pearl is celebrating its one-year anniversary with a grill-out party. The event will take place 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, and feature unlimited bites, including an assortment of grilled meats and pita sandwiches. Attendees can also dance to music from DJ Zain and participate in games including cornhole. The party will also feature face painting for kids. Tickets run $40 per adult and $15 per child via Eventbrite Downtown eaterywill offer new lunch items 11 a.m.-2 p.m.



In celebration of its 45th anniversary, Taco Cabana is introducing Fritos Pie quesadillas and tacos on Monday, Sept. 25. The San Antonio-based drive-thru concept created the items in partnership with PepsiCo/Frito-Lay. The Fritos Pie quesadillas and tacos are made with jack and cheddar cheese, chile con carne, pico de gallo, jalapeños and Frito-Lay corn chips. The items are the first stemming from a new business partnership between Taco Cabana and Frito-Lay — and they come just in time for national quesadilla day. Multiple locations , tacocabana.com .



Coffee and vinyl record shop Vice Versa launched a GoFundMe campaign last Sunday to raise $8,500 to cover bills and operational costs. The shop's air conditioning malfunctioned due to the hot weather, forcing it to close multiple days. Due to the repairs and bills accumulated during closure, Vice Versa is struggling to stay afloat and asking customers to purchase coffee, attend weekly events or donate directly to the GoFundMe. 123 Heiman St.,(210) 977-0566, instagram.com/viceversa.sanantonio. In celebration of its 45th anniversary,is introducing Fritos Pie quesadillas and tacos on Monday, Sept. 25. The San Antonio-based drive-thru concept created the items in partnership with PepsiCo/Frito-Lay. The Fritos Pie quesadillas and tacos are made with jack and cheddar cheese, chile con carne, pico de gallo, jalapeños and Frito-Lay corn chips. The items are the first stemming from a new business partnership between Taco Cabana and Frito-Lay — and they come just in time for national quesadilla day.Coffee and vinyl record shoplaunched a GoFundMe campaign last Sunday to raise $8,500 to cover bills and operational costs. The shop's air conditioning malfunctioned due to the hot weather, forcing it to close multiple days. Due to the repairs and bills accumulated during closure, Vice Versa is struggling to stay afloat and asking customers to purchase coffee, attend weekly events or donate directly to the GoFundMe.