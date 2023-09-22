BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

Little Bites: Financial pains, new lunch menus and one-year celebrations

Coffee and vinyl record shop Vice Versa launched a GoFundMe campaign to cover the cost of a major repair that forced it to close for several days.

By on Fri, Sep 22, 2023 at 9:11 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge San Antonio's Carriqui will host a fundraiser for the Mexican Cookbook Collection at UTSA's library. - Courtesy Photo / Carrirqui
Courtesy Photo / Carrirqui
San Antonio's Carriqui will host a fundraiser for the Mexican Cookbook Collection at UTSA's library.
The Current’s Little Bites feature is a weekly roundup of San Antonio food-focused events and news tidbits.

Mediterranean restaurant Ladino at the Pearl is celebrating its one-year anniversary with a grill-out party. The event will take place 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, and feature unlimited bites, including an assortment of grilled meats and pita sandwiches. Attendees can also dance to music from DJ Zain and participate in games including cornhole. The party will also feature face painting for kids. Tickets run $40 per adult and $15 per child via Eventbrite. 200 E. Grayson St. #100, (210)-325-6007,
Downtown eatery Sojourn Trading Co. will offer new lunch items 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Those include Cubano sandwiches, steak salads, chicken salad sandwiches and more. 244 W. Houston St., (210)-455-0357, sojournsatx.com.

In celebration of its 45th anniversary, Taco Cabana is introducing Fritos Pie quesadillas and tacos on Monday, Sept. 25. The San Antonio-based drive-thru concept created the items in partnership with PepsiCo/Frito-Lay. The Fritos Pie quesadillas and tacos are made with jack and cheddar cheese, chile con carne, pico de gallo, jalapeños and Frito-Lay corn chips. The items are the first stemming from a new business partnership between Taco Cabana and Frito-Lay — and they come just in time for national quesadilla day. Multiple locations , tacocabana.com.

Coffee and vinyl record shop Vice Versa launched a GoFundMe campaign last Sunday to raise $8,500 to cover bills and operational costs. The shop's air conditioning malfunctioned due to the hot weather, forcing it to close multiple days. Due to the repairs and bills accumulated during closure, Vice Versa is struggling to stay afloat and asking customers to purchase coffee, attend weekly events or donate directly to the GoFundMe. 123 Heiman St.,(210) 977-0566, instagram.com/viceversa.sanantonio.

Carriqui at the Pearl will host Ven a Comer event Sept. 27 at 6 p.m.. The Spanish name translates to "come to eat." During the gathering, mezcal and tequila experts will sample top brands, and patrons can partake in bites from Carriqui's menu, including smoked crispy quail, Texas redfish ceviche, mini sopes and more. The event is part of UTSA's annual fundraiser for the Mexican Cookbook Collection at its library. The fundraiser is sponsored by the Pearl, Hotel Emma and the Consulate of Mexico in San Antonio.  Tickets for the event are available online for $65. 239 E. Grayson St., (210) 910-5547, carriquitx.com.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Homegrown: San Antonio's LocalSprout is sowing sustainable success

By Nina Rangel

LocalSprout Food Hub Manager Jess Rivera was first introduced to urban agriculture while cooking at San Antonio dining spots including Southerleigh Fine Food & Brewery.

Barbacoa & Big Red Festival returning to San Antonio in October

By Brandon Rodriguez

San Antonio's Barbacoa and Big Red Festival is coming back for an 11th year.

San Antonio's Alamo Beer buying local craft beer brand VIVA

By Sanford Nowlin

Viva Beer produces a variety of craft beers with San Antonio themes.

FDA issues alert for canned Spam sold at H-E-B, warns product may pose health risk

By Sanford Nowlin

The FDA is warning that Spam Classic cans stamped with a certain date and lot code could pose health risks.

Also in Food & Drink

San Antonio's Alamo Beer buying local craft beer brand VIVA

By Sanford Nowlin

Viva Beer produces a variety of craft beers with San Antonio themes.

Fireball Cinnamon Whisky releases troll-worthy ‘sympathy shooters’ for 2023-24 football season

By Nina Rangel

Fireball’s new Footbawl Cards are available now.

Looking for a Book: The ceviche is fresh at Go Fish, but the concept may need time to stew

By Ron Bechtol

Go Fish Wine Bar is one of the latest entries in the expanding San Antonio restaurant empire of Emily and Houston Carpenter.

Digital Issue

September 20, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us