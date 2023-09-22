Little Bites: Financial pains, new lunch menus and one-year celebrations

.



In celebration of its 45th anniversary,is introducing Fritos Pie quesadillas and tacos on Monday, Sept. 25. The San Antonio-based drive-thru concept created the items in partnership with PepsiCo/Frito-Lay. The Fritos Pie quesadillas and tacos are made with jack and cheddar cheese, chile con carne, pico de gallo, jalapeños and Frito-Lay corn chips. The items are the first stemming from a new business partnership between Taco Cabana and Frito-Lay — and they come just in time for national quesadilla day.Coffee and vinyl record shoplaunched a GoFundMe campaign last Sunday to raise $8,500 to cover bills and operational costs. The shop's air conditioning malfunctioned due to the hot weather, forcing it to close multiple days. Due to the repairs and bills accumulated during closure, Vice Versa is struggling to stay afloat and asking customers to purchase coffee, attend weekly events or donate directly to the GoFundMe.