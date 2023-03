Little Bites: Masa Madness, honky-tonking, afternoon tea making San Antonio food news this week

click to enlarge Instagram / extra_fine_sa Extra Fine will hold a weekend pop-up benefitting Monster Moms Inc.

Current'splans to turn its parking lot into a Masa Madness pop-up market March 25-26, featuring DJs, vendors and a masa-focused collection of food and pastry options. A portion of the proceeds will go to Monster Moms Inc. , a nonprofit that benefits single, low-income mothers. The event will run 7 a.m.-3 p.m.Palestinian food pop–upwill deviate from its usual 2327 N. St. Mary's St. post for its March 25 service. Instead, Saha will post up at Southtown coffee shop San Antonio Gold. Service will begin at 11 a.m. and continue until sell out.After several months’ hiatus,will reinstate its free, weekly honky tonk dance lessons on Thursday, March 23. Boot scootin’ starts at 7 p.m.andhave collaborated on a brew called Paper Tiger Pale Ale, sold exclusively at the St. Mary’s Street music venue. The 6.5% ABV brew is now available in 16-ounce tallboys.Newish Pearl eaterywill launch weekend afternoon tea service April 1. On Saturday and Sunday, the spot will offer a selection of pastries and tea sandwiches to go with its herbal brews, which will be served in vintage teacups. Tea time will run 2-5 p.m.Boerne’swill host a free comedy night Thursday, March 30, featuring internationally recognized Deece Casillas of Social Hour Comedy. The free show will run 7:30-9 p.m. Comedy Night at Free Roam is free, but guests are encouraged to save their spot via Eventbrite.