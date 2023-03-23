Little Bites: Masa Madness, honky-tonking, afternoon tea making San Antonio food news this week

Free Roam Brewery's free comedy night and Palestinian food pop–up Saha are also on order.

By on Thu, Mar 23, 2023 at 10:59 am

click to enlarge Extra Fine will hold a weekend pop-up benefitting Monster Moms Inc. - Instagram / extra_fine_sa
Instagram / extra_fine_sa
Extra Fine will hold a weekend pop-up benefitting Monster Moms Inc.
The Current's Little Bites feature is a weekly roundup of San Antonio food-focused events and news tidbits.

Extra Fine plans to turn its parking lot into a Masa Madness pop-up market March 25-26, featuring DJs, vendors and a masa-focused collection of food and pastry options. A portion of the proceeds will go to Monster Moms Inc., a nonprofit that benefits single, low-income mothers. The event will run 7 a.m.-3 p.m. 138 E. Mistletoe Ave., (210)-701-8483, extrafinesa.com.

Palestinian food pop–up Saha will deviate from its usual 2327 N. St. Mary's St. post for its March 25 service. Instead, Saha will post up at Southtown coffee shop San Antonio Gold. Service will begin at 11 a.m. and continue until sell out. 1913 S. Flores St., #A, (210) 667-6141, instagram.com/saha_satx.

After several months’ hiatus, Lonesome Rose will reinstate its free, weekly honky tonk dance lessons on Thursday, March 23. Boot scootin’ starts at 7 p.m. 2114 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 455-0233, thelonesomerose.com.

Künstler Brewing and Paper Tiger have collaborated on a brew called Paper Tiger Pale Ale, sold exclusively at the St. Mary’s Street music venue. The 6.5% ABV brew is now available in 16-ounce tallboys. 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com.
Newish Pearl eatery Restaurant Claudine will launch weekend afternoon tea service April 1. On Saturday and Sunday, the spot will offer a selection of pastries and tea sandwiches to go with its herbal brews, which will be served in vintage teacups. Tea time will run 2-5 p.m. 517 E. Grayson St., (210) 527-3116, restaurantclaudine.com.

Boerne’s Free Roam Brewery will host a free comedy night Thursday, March 30, featuring internationally recognized Deece Casillas of Social Hour Comedy. The free show will run 7:30-9 p.m. Comedy Night at Free Roam is free, but guests are encouraged to save their spot via Eventbrite. 325 S. Main St., (830) 582-9741, freeroambrewing.com.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

