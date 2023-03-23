Little Bites: Masa Madness, honky-tonking, afternoon tea making San Antonio food news this week

Extra Fine plans to turn its parking lot into a Masa Madness pop-up market March 25-26, featuring DJs, vendors and a masa-focused collection of food and pastry options. A portion of the proceeds will go to Monster Moms Inc., a nonprofit that benefits single, low-income mothers. The event will run 7 a.m.-3 p.m. 138 E. Mistletoe Ave., (210)-701-8483, extrafinesa.com.
Palestinian food pop–up Saha will deviate from its usual 2327 N. St. Mary's St. post for its March 25 service. Instead, Saha will post up at Southtown coffee shop San Antonio Gold. Service will begin at 11 a.m. and continue until sell out. 1913 S. Flores St., #A, (210) 667-6141, instagram.com/saha_satx.
After several months’ hiatus, Lonesome Rose will reinstate its free, weekly honky tonk dance lessons on Thursday, March 23. Boot scootin’ starts at 7 p.m. 2114 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 455-0233, thelonesomerose.com.
Künstler Brewing and Paper Tiger have collaborated on a brew called Paper Tiger Pale Ale, sold exclusively at the St. Mary’s Street music venue. The 6.5% ABV brew is now available in 16-ounce tallboys. 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com.
Newish Pearl eatery Restaurant Claudine will launch weekend afternoon tea service April 1. On Saturday and Sunday, the spot will offer a selection of pastries and tea sandwiches to go with its herbal brews, which will be served in vintage teacups. Tea time will run 2-5 p.m. 517 E. Grayson St., (210) 527-3116, restaurantclaudine.com.
Boerne’s Free Roam Brewery will host a free comedy night Thursday, March 30, featuring internationally recognized Deece Casillas of Social Hour Comedy. The free show will run 7:30-9 p.m. Comedy Night at Free Roam is free, but guests are encouraged to save their spot via Eventbrite. 325 S. Main St., (830) 582-9741, freeroambrewing.com.
