Little Bites: Pearl-area lunch specials, Bliss beer dinner making food news this week

Current's Little Bites feature is a weekly roundup of San Antonio food-focused events and news tidbits.
Pearl’s Brasserie Mon Chou Chou
is launching a menu of daily lunch specials from chef Laurent Réa that pay homage to the restaurant’s French roots. Starting next week, the eatery’s Plat du Jour specials will run 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The dishes will include a Burgundy meat pie with duck fat fried potatoes and chicken and mushroom risotto, among other choices. 312 Pearl Parkway, Building 2, (210) 469-3743, brasseriemonchouchou.com.
Southerleigh Fine Food & Brewery
also will debut a lunch special menu next week. In its case, the specials will highlight comfort-food classics and Gulf Coast favorites from chef Jeff Balfour for $19. Options will include the Pearl spot’s popular fried snapper throats in addition to a seafood salad, which officials say they brought back “by popular demand.” Like Pearl neighbor Brasserie Mon Chou Chou's, these specials will run 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday. 136 E. Grayson St., Suite 120, (210) 455-5701, southerleigh.com.
Wurst Behavior
has launched a weekday lunch special that includes any burger or sausage roll and fries for $8. The Asian-style beer garden concept is offering the special Monday through Friday. 358 E. Craig Place, (210) 757-3014, wurstbehaviortx.com.
will welcome Chicago’s Moody Tongue brewery for two six-course beer dinners on Wednesday, August 16 and Thursday, August 17. Bliss Chef de Cuisine Tony Hernandez will present a seasonal tasting menu that spans from snapper carpaccio paired with Moody Tongue's Steeped Emperor’s Lemon Saison to Berkshire pork paired with the brewer's Caramelized Chocolate Churro Porter. Tickets to each dinner run $150 per person and are available by calling the restaurant. 926 S. Presa St., (210) 225-2547, foodisbliss.com.
South Side newcomer Lovers Pizzeria
will host a grand opening Friday, July 28, in the space formerly occupied by Carnitas Lonja. Staff will sling pies from 5-9 p.m. or until sellout. After the grand opening, thew restaurant will operate 3-9 p.m. Friday through Monday. Grand opening will be cash only, so plan appropriately. 1107 Roosevelt Ave., Lovers Pizzeria on Facebook.
Pizza Patrón
locations will celebrate National Chicken Wing Day this Saturday by handing out free mini Tajín Clásico Seasoning bottles with every Tajín Wings purchase. While supplies last, naturally. Multiple locations, pizzapatron.com.
is offering a picnic basket deal to promote the launch of its new Veggie Shack meatless burger. The picnic kit includes the new Veggie Shack burger along with a non-dairy frozen custard, fries, lemonade. The food is packaged in a Dock & Bay picnic blanket that also includes a bluetooth speaker, ice cream canteen, sunscreen, frisbee, playing cards, bamboo dishware and custom cloth napkins. Guests can reserve a kit for $60
for pick up at the Brackenridge Park Shake Shack on Saturday, July 29, or Sunday, July 30. The Brackenridge Park store is the chain's only San Antonio outlet offering the package. 3003 Broadway, (210) 469-3732, shakeshack.com.
California-based Fatburger
now has a store serving up burgers, fries and scratch-made onion rings at Six Flags Fiesta Texas. The opening at the San Antonio theme park marks the sixth Fatburger in Texas to date, and the company plans an additional 40 statewide over the next 10 years. 17000 Interstate 10 West, (310) 319-1850, fatburger.com.
