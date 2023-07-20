Little Bites: Rosario's happy hour, Second Pitch trivia making San Antonio food news

click to enlarge The
Current's Little Bites feature is a weekly roundup of San Antonio food-focused events and news tidbits.
Rosario’s ComidaMex & Bar
is now offering happy hour pricing on select cocktails and appetizers in the restaurant’s downstairs bar area, including $2 off the spot’s house margarita and queso flameado. Happy hour is offered Tuesday through Thursday from 3-6 p.m. 722 S. St. Mary’s St., (210) 223-1806, rosariossa.com.
Boiler House
at Pearl has launched an Express Lunch menu for guests who are pressed for time. Each meal deal is less than $20 and includes eats such as grilled trout with citrus crab salad and chimichurri, a salmon avocado burger and barbacoa grilled cheese as well as an iced tea. Express Lunch items are served Monday-Friday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 312 Pearl Parkway, Building 3, (210) 354-4644, boilerhousesa.com.
Seguin barbecue haven Davila's BBQ
has launched a new mobile kitchen dubbed Davila's on Wheels
, bringing its “South Texas Tejano-inspired cuisine” to San Antonio’s El Camino food truck park. The truck is now serving up peanut butter mole wings, lamb barbacoa tacos and brisket grilled cheese sandos every Thursday and Friday from 4-10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon-9 p.m. 1009 Avenue B, elcaminosa.com.
Piatti Eilan
, in Northwest SA’s La Cantera area, has reopened to the public after a months-long renovation process. The Italian food joint now boasts “revitalized” dining rooms, as well as a refreshed food menu featuring lemon ricotta ravioli and pork chop Saltimbocca. It’s also debuted a revamped wine list and new cocktail menu. 17803 La Cantera Terrace, (210) 251-3542, eilan.piatti.com
.
Stonewall, Texas wine spot Kuhlman Cellars
’ new summer tasting menu is now available, offering five of the company’s wines paired with seasonal, chef-prepared bites during a 45-minute seated dinner at the winery. Tasting menu items include peach gazpacho with cucumber, jalapeño and mint oil (paired with the winery’s 2021 Estate White) and a silver dollar bacon pancake paired with a 2019 Barranca. Tickets are $40
and can be purchased at the winery’s website. 18421 E. U.S. 290, (512) 920-2675, kuhlmancellars.com.
Second Pitch Brewing Co.
will continue its themed trivia night series with a Harry Potter event on Saturday, July 29. The Northeast SA brewery will dish out prizes for the top three winningest teams — and for best costume. Trivia runs 7-9 p.m. and Satisfried food truck will be on hand to provide eats. 11935 Starcrest Dr., (210) 474-0234, secondpitchbeer.com.
Korean fusion food truck Bull Gogi Boys
has closed. The mobile concept, voted the third-best Korean restaurant in 2020 by Current
readers, has been doling out bulgogi bowls, Korean tacos and crispy yaki mandu dumplings since fall 2018.
