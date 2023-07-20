Cocktail Returns on Fri., Jul 21 at The Espee. Tickets On Sale Now!

Little Bites: Rosario's happy hour, Second Pitch trivia making San Antonio food news

Davila's BBQ's new mobile kitchen and Bull Gogi Boys' closure are also on the menu.

By on Thu, Jul 20, 2023 at 9:53 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Angelia’s Ceviche at Rosario's is slightly discounted during the spot's new happy hour. - Courtesy Photo / Rosario’s ComidaMex & Bar
Courtesy Photo / Rosario’s ComidaMex & Bar
Angelia’s Ceviche at Rosario's is slightly discounted during the spot's new happy hour.
The Current's Little Bites feature is a weekly roundup of San Antonio food-focused events and news tidbits.

Rosario’s ComidaMex & Bar is now offering happy hour pricing on select cocktails and appetizers in the restaurant’s downstairs bar area, including $2 off the spot’s house margarita and queso flameado. Happy hour is offered Tuesday through Thursday from 3-6 p.m. 722 S. St. Mary’s St., (210) 223-1806, rosariossa.com.

Boiler House at Pearl has launched an Express Lunch menu for guests who are pressed for time. Each meal deal is less than $20 and includes eats such as grilled trout with citrus crab salad and chimichurri, a salmon avocado burger and barbacoa grilled cheese as well as an iced tea. Express Lunch items are served Monday-Friday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 312 Pearl Parkway, Building 3, (210) 354-4644, boilerhousesa.com.

Seguin barbecue haven Davila's BBQ has launched a new mobile kitchen dubbed Davila's on Wheels, bringing its “South Texas Tejano-inspired cuisine” to San Antonio’s El Camino food truck park. The truck is now serving up peanut butter mole wings, lamb barbacoa tacos and brisket grilled cheese sandos every Thursday and Friday from 4-10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon-9 p.m. 1009 Avenue B, elcaminosa.com.

Piatti Eilan, in Northwest SA’s La Cantera area, has reopened to the public after a months-long renovation process. The Italian food joint now boasts “revitalized” dining rooms, as well as a refreshed food menu featuring lemon ricotta ravioli and pork chop Saltimbocca. It’s also debuted a revamped wine list and new cocktail menu. 17803 La Cantera Terrace, (210) 251-3542, eilan.piatti.com.

Stonewall, Texas wine spot Kuhlman Cellars’ new summer tasting menu is now available, offering five of the company’s wines paired with seasonal, chef-prepared bites during a 45-minute seated dinner at the winery. Tasting menu items include peach gazpacho with cucumber, jalapeño and mint oil (paired with the winery’s 2021 Estate White) and a silver dollar bacon pancake paired with a 2019 Barranca. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased at the winery’s website. 18421 E. U.S. 290, (512) 920-2675, kuhlmancellars.com.

Second Pitch Brewing Co. will continue its themed trivia night series with a Harry Potter event on Saturday, July 29. The Northeast SA brewery will dish out prizes for the top three winningest teams — and for best costume. Trivia runs 7-9 p.m. and Satisfried food truck will be on hand to provide eats. 11935 Starcrest Dr., (210) 474-0234, secondpitchbeer.com.

Korean fusion food truck Bull Gogi Boys has closed. The mobile concept, voted the third-best Korean restaurant in 2020 by Current readers, has been doling out bulgogi bowls, Korean tacos and crispy yaki mandu dumplings since fall 2018.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Northwest San Antonio will soon welcome new late-night spot Never Late Diner

By Nina Rangel

A neon "open 24 hours" sign.

First Look: San Antonio’s La Ruina unveils upstairs bar with sexy, bespoke vibes

By Nina Rangel

La Ruina's new upstairs space.

These six San Antonio chefs will compete at the second annual Adobo Throwdown on Aug. 5-6

By Nina Rangel

Pork adobo with eggs and rice is a popular dish in the Philippines.

San Antonio hotdog stand El Weinecero introduces 18-inch hot dog honoring Wemby

By Brandon Rodriguez

The Wembynaso features an all-beef frank tucked inside an 18-inch French baguette.

Also in Food & Drink

San Antonio's Leche de Tigre celebrates Peruvian cebiche with delicious flair

By Ron Bechtol

Leche de Tigre has five cebiches listed on the menu.

When summer temps soar, cool off with something fancier than a standard frozen margarita

By Ron Bechtol

This serving piña colada flaunts its tropical flavors.

San Antonio’s Busted Sandal Brewing Co. will open new Kerrville taproom Saturday, July 1

By Nina Rangel

Busted Sandal Brewing Company will soon open the doors on a Hill Country taproom in Kerrville.

Digital Issue

July 12, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us