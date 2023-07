Little Bites: Rosario's happy hour, Second Pitch trivia making San Antonio food news

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Rosario’s ComidaMex & Bar Angelia’s Ceviche at Rosario's is slightly discounted during the spot's new happy hour.

Currentis now offering happy hour pricing on select cocktails and appetizers in the restaurant’s downstairs bar area, including $2 off the spot’s house margarita and queso flameado. Happy hour is offered Tuesday through Thursday from 3-6 p.m.at Pearl has launched an Express Lunch menu for guests who are pressed for time. Each meal deal is less than $20 and includes eats such as grilled trout with citrus crab salad and chimichurri, a salmon avocado burger and barbacoa grilled cheese as well as an iced tea. Express Lunch items are served Monday-Friday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.Seguin barbecue havenhas launched a new mobile kitchen dubbed, bringing its “South Texas Tejano-inspired cuisine” to San Antonio’s El Camino food truck park. The truck is now serving up peanut butter mole wings, lamb barbacoa tacos and brisket grilled cheese sandos every Thursday and Friday from 4-10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon-9 p.m., in Northwest SA’s La Cantera area, has reopened to the public after a months-long renovation process. The Italian food joint now boasts “revitalized” dining rooms, as well as a refreshed food menu featuring lemon ricotta ravioli and pork chop Saltimbocca. It’s also debuted a revamped wine list and new cocktail menu.Stonewall, Texas wine spot’ new summer tasting menu is now available, offering five of the company’s wines paired with seasonal, chef-prepared bites during a 45-minute seated dinner at the winery. Tasting menu items include peach gazpacho with cucumber, jalapeño and mint oil (paired with the winery’s 2021 Estate White) and a silver dollar bacon pancake paired with a 2019 Barranca. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased at the winery’s website.will continue its themed trivia night series with a Harry Potter event on Saturday, July 29. The Northeast SA brewery will dish out prizes for the top three winningest teams — and for best costume. Trivia runs 7-9 p.m. and Satisfried food truck will be on hand to provide eats.Korean fusion food truckhas closed. The mobile concept, voted the third-best Korean restaurant in 2020 byreaders, has been doling out bulgogi bowls, Korean tacos and crispy yaki mandu dumplings since fall 2018.