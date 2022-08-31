Little Bites: Southerleigh Haute South menu, Pinks on the Patio and more San Antonio food news

click to enlarge
Little Bites is a weekly roundup of San Antonio food-focused events and news tidbits.
La Cantera Resort & Spa
Photo Courtesy / La Cantera Resort & Spa
La Cantera Resort & Spa will hold Friday Pinks on the Patio cocktail parties in October.
will hold Friday Pinks on the Patio cocktail parties in October to benefit WINGS, an organization that provides comprehensive breast health services to uninsured Central and South Texas women. For each drink ordered, $2 goes to WINGS, and the amount will be matched by Cavender Cares. Admission is $5 per person and the gatherings run 6-9 p.m. Plaza San Saba patio at Sire Bar, 16641 La Cantera Parkway, lacanteraresort.com.
John-Paul Garrigues
Southerleigh Haute South's new smothered pork chops.
Southerleigh Haute South
has ditched its all-day menu, unveiling separate food offerings for lunch and dinner. The restaurant is now serving lunch from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., happy hour from 3 p.m.-5 p.m. and dinner from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. New menu items include po’ boys, a pimento patty melt, broiled oysters and redfish on the half shell. 5822 Worth Parkway, Unit 112, southerleighhautesouth.com.
Dog and Pony Grill
in Boerne will host Oklahoma-based touring folk band The Damn Quails with Ellis Boullard on Friday, Sept. 9 for a night of music under the stars. Doors open at 6 p.m. General Admission tickets
are $10 in advance and $12 at the door. 1481 S. Main St. in Boerne, dogandponygrill.com
.
Boiler House Texas Grill & Wine Garden
Courtesy Photo / Boiler House Texas Grill & Wine Garden
Boiler House's San Antonian, a jalapeño-infused mezcal margarita.
at Pearl will begin serving up The San Antonian, a mezcal margarita made with fresh jalapeños. The drink, served in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, will be available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15. 312 Pearl Pkwy Building 3, boilerhousesa.com.
Austin-based distillery Tito’s Handmade Vodka
has completed Fourteen Acres Farm, a fully functioning property that is part of the Love, Tito’s Block to Block community garden and farm program. The four-year-old initiative aims to increase access to fresh and healthy produce for more than 90 communities nationwide. The program will launch across more than 30 cities this fall and focus on constructing new growing spaces from the ground up. 1406 Smith Road in Austin, titosvodka.com/stories/fourteen-acres-farm.
Northwest San Antonio’s Carrabba’s Italian Grill
will usher in cooler temps with new fall-forward meal items such as fontina- and prosciutto-stuffed pork chops and caramel apple cheesecake. The items are vailable now. 12507 I-10 West, carrabbas.com.
Historic Kentucky-based brand Chicken Cock Whiskey
has launched a new limited release called Island Rooster Rum Barrel Rye in select markets, including San Antonio. The expression starts with Chicken Cock's Straight Rye Whiskey and is finished in Caribbean rum casks for at least six months. The pricey 95-proof sauce is now available for around $200 at Alamo City Liquor and Texas Cheer Liquor locations. Multiple locations, chickencockwhiskey.com.
