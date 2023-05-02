Lone Star Beer taps San Antonio bartender for cocktail recipe made for porch sipping

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Lone Star Brewing
Squeezebox and Amor Eterno owner Aaron Peña's Texas Heat cocktail.
The days of sipping frosty cocktails on the front porch are nearly upon us, and one San Antonio bartender has partnered with Lone Star Brewing to provide just such a tasty beverage.
Last week, the San Antonio-tied brewery launched its Porch Season campaign, an ode to the time of year when the weather is nice enough to sit outside and enjoy good beer and good company. The self-proclaimed “National Beer of Texas” has partnered with Texas personalities — including Aaron Peña, owner of San Antonio's Squeezebox and Amor Eterno — to develop porch-appropriate recipes.
San Antonio native Peña’s Texas Heat cocktail features Lone Star Light and Desert Door Sotol as well as serrano pepper and lemon juice. The full recipe is below.
click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Lone Star Brewing
Squeezebox and Amor Eterno owner Aaron Peña shakes up a Texas Heat cocktail.
Lone Star also enlisted San Antonio- and Austin-based DJ collective Strawberry Jams to create a playlist worthy of a great time. The Porch Season playlist features Texas-tied bands and artists such as Janis Joplin, the Black Pumas, Sir Douglas Quintet and Charley Crocket. It's accessible via Spotify
.
Texas Heat
1 whole Serrano pepper, diced
3/4 ounce fresh lemon juice
3/4 ounce agave nectar syrup
1.5 ounce Desert Door Sotol
Lone Star Light to taste
3-4 dashes Angostura bitters
Sprig of fresh rosemary, lightly singed with a lighter
Add the serrano pepper to the cocktail shaker and muddle thoroughly. Add lemon juice, agave nectar syrup and Desert Door Sotol. Shake well and strain into a cocktail glass filled with ice. Top with Lone Star Light and garnish with a sprig of fresh rosemary. You can also add Tajin to the rim, but remember to do that before adding ice and cocktail.
