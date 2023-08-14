LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

Longtime San Antonio comfort-food spot Earl Abel’s closing Broadway location

The iconic eatery's last day of operation will be Aug. 21, according to the owners.

By on Mon, Aug 14, 2023 at 11:55 am

After nearly 90 years of slinging mile-high pies and fried chicken enjoyed by generations of San Antonians, comfort-food spot Earl Abel’s is closing its Pearl-area restaurant.

Lingering damage from the COVID-19 pandemic — including inflation and staffing woes — are driving the plan to shutter the restaurant on Aug. 21, the business' owners said in a Monday Facebook post. However, they hinted that a new location and additional investors could resurrect the venture.

“The past 90 years have been very eventful and rewarding but new location and partnership arrangements are also needed. That effort will be ongoing in the coming months,” the post read. “Earl Abel’s fans should give watch to upcoming store-closing specials.”

Although iconic eatery's location at 1639 Broadway is shutting down, its satellite operations at the Alamodome and Boeing Center at Tech Port will continue to serve customers, the owners said.

Earl Abel's operated for decades from a spot at Broadway and Hildebrand Avenue, but moved to a location on Austin Highway in 2008 to make way for a high-rise tower. In 2017, the business moved again, that time settling near the Pearl development.

