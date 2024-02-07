Longtime San Antonio strip joint All Stars closes, looks to sell roadside sign

Facebook Marketplace
AllStars Gentlemen's Sports Club's neon roadside sign is now up for grabs.
San Antonio strip-club aficionados now have the chance to own a piece of local adult-entertainment history — assuming they have a spare $30,000 lying around.
Northwest San Antonio's long running AllStars Gentlemen's Sports Club has closed its doors, and its star-studded neon sign, a familiar I-10 landmark, is now up for grabs. The sign was listed Feb. 2 on Facebook Marketplace
, according to now-deleted social media posts from the business.
The sign is listed for $30,000 or best offer.
The Marketplace listing shows multiple photos of a crane to taking down the sign.
John Elizondo, who works for Mills Sign Co., told news site MySA
that AllStars' owners paid him to remove the roadside landmark. Elizondo and a helper were able to take down the 12-foot-by-17-foot sign in near-perfect condition, he added.
AllStars' owners haven't publicly shared a reason for the closure, and all the business' social media accounts have been taken down.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed