Longtime San Antonio strip joint All Stars closes, looks to sell roadside sign

The sign, a piece of San Antonio adult-entertainment history, is listed for $30,000 on Facebook Marketplace.

By on Wed, Feb 7, 2024 at 10:36 am

AllStars Gentlemen's Sports Club's neon roadside sign is now up for grabs.
Facebook Marketplace
AllStars Gentlemen's Sports Club's neon roadside sign is now up for grabs.
San Antonio strip-club aficionados now have the chance to own a piece of local adult-entertainment history — assuming they have a spare $30,000 lying around.

Northwest San Antonio's long running AllStars Gentlemen's Sports Club has closed its doors, and its star-studded neon sign, a familiar I-10 landmark, is now up for grabs. The sign was listed Feb. 2 on Facebook Marketplace, according to now-deleted social media posts from the business.

The sign is listed for $30,000 or best offer.

The Marketplace listing shows multiple photos of a crane to taking down the sign.

John Elizondo, who works for Mills Sign Co., told news site MySA that AllStars' owners paid him to remove the roadside landmark. Elizondo and a helper were able to take down the 12-foot-by-17-foot sign in near-perfect condition, he added. 

AllStars' owners haven't publicly shared a reason for the closure, and all the business' social media accounts have been taken down.

