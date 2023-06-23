VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

More than 15 San Antonio java joints to take part in July 1 citywide Coffee Crawl

Curator Coffee, Sunshine Brew SA and Olla Express are just a few of the participating spots.

By on Fri, Jun 23, 2023 at 12:16 am

Amaretti Coffee will participate in this year's Coffee Crawl. - Instagram / amaretticoffee
Amaretti Coffee will participate in this year's Coffee Crawl.
On Saturday, July 1, caffeine fiends can snag specialty samples of coffee- and espresso-based drinks from nearly two dozen local coffee spots via a citywide Coffee Crawl.

Organizers of the event are offering an $8 virtual Coffee Crawl pass, which will give the pass holder access to a map with all participating purveyors and samples of signature drinks from each establishment. So far, the list of participating spots covers all corners of the Alamo City — from La Cantera’s Cool Beans Cafe to The Cajun Coffee Shack on Potranco Road.
The daylong event is organized by San Antonio’s inclusive artist collective Big Vibes Art House. The complete list of participating coffee joints and a link to purchase virtual passes can be found at the collective’s website.

