More than 15 San Antonio java joints to take part in July 1 citywide Coffee Crawl

Organizers of the event are offering an $8 virtual Coffee Crawl pass, which will give the pass holder access to a map with all participating purveyors and samples of signature drinks from each establishment. So far, the list of participating spots covers all corners of the Alamo City — from La Cantera’s Cool Beans Cafe to The Cajun Coffee Shack on Potranco Road.
The daylong event is organized by San Antonio’s inclusive artist collective Big Vibes Art House. The complete list of participating coffee joints and a link to purchase virtual passes can be found at the collective’s website.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed