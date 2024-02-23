FLAVOR (5/9) EARLY BIRD TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW - CLICK TO SNAG YOURS NOW!

More than 400 Texas Molson Coors brewery workers strike over pay raises, benefits

The workers are after pay raises to combat record-high inflation, as well as more access to health care and retirement benefits.

By on Fri, Feb 23, 2024 at 12:31 pm

More than 400 workers protest at a Molson Coors brewery in Fort Worth. - Instagram / teamsters
Instagram / teamsters
More than 400 workers protest at a Molson Coors brewery in Fort Worth.
More than 400 workers at a Molson Coors brewery in Fort Worth began a strike this week, following unsuccessful contract negations with the beverage giant, industry site Food Dive reports.

The 420 workers are represented by the local Fort Worth chapter of the Teamsters. They help produce, bottle and package beverages at Molson Coors' only facility serving the Western United States, the union said in a press statement.

The workers are after raises to combat record-high inflation as well as improved access to health care and retirement benefits as part of a new three-year contract, according to the Teamsters. Molson Coors only offered raises of 99 cents an hour in initial negotiations, union officials said.
“Executives shamelessly brag to investors about the company’s incredible growth and historic earnings. Millions go to the CEO, billions go to Wall Street and a middle finger goes to the workers,” Teamsters General Manager Sean O’Brien told Food Dive. “The Teamsters are taking this fight to the streets, and we will hold the line until our members get what they have earned.”

Molson Coors officials told CNN noted the company “[respects] the union’s right to strike” but has “strong contingency plans and are well equipped to ensure consumers will be able to buy their favorite Molson Coors products.”

Officials with the brewing conglomerate have said they have built up inventory ahead of the strike, Food Dive reports. The Fort Worth plant produces Coors Light, Pabst Blue Ribbon and Yuengling, among other brands.

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

