Musica en la Calle at San Antonio's Hotel Havana returns this weekend with music, food, vendor market

By on Tue, Apr 19, 2022 at 4:22 pm

click to enlarge San Antonio's Hotel Havana will host live music and a vendor market April 23. - NICK SIMONITE FOR HOTEL HAVANA
Nick Simonite for Hotel Havana
San Antonio's Hotel Havana will host live music and a vendor market April 23.
Hotel Havana’s Musica en la Calle will return Saturday, April 23 after a two-year pandemic-driven hiatus.

The historic boutique hotel will host live music from San Antonio acts Money Chicha, Grupo Frackaso, The Los Sundowns and Alyson Alonzo.

A vendor marketplace will also offer locally made accessories, plants, baked goods and CBD. Participats include DAB House of Hemp, hand-stitched headband outfit Socorro Society and painted bag purveyor Breakfast Friend. Tea and tarot card readings by Kate the Brave will also be available — for the mystically inclined.

The marketplace will kick off at 5 p.m., and the music will start at an hour later. Folks who get peckish can order from a small selection of food — including elote, plantain-crusted chicken on a stick and paletas — from an al fresco booth operated by hotel restaurant Ocho. Cocktails will also be available.

Hotel Havana is located at 1015 Navarro St.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

More
