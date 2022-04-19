Musica en la Calle at San Antonio's Hotel Havana returns this weekend with music, food, vendor market

click to enlarge Nick Simonite for Hotel Havana San Antonio's Hotel Havana will host live music and a vendor market April 23.

Hotel Havana’s Musica en la Calle will return Saturday, April 23 after a two-year pandemic-driven hiatus.The historic boutique hotel will host live music from San Antonio acts Money Chicha, Grupo Frackaso, The Los Sundowns and Alyson Alonzo.A vendor marketplace will also offer locally made accessories, plants, baked goods and CBD. Participats include DAB House of Hemp, hand-stitched headband outfit Socorro Society and painted bag purveyor Breakfast Friend. Tea and tarot card readings by Kate the Brave will also be available — for the mystically inclined.The marketplace will kick off at 5 p.m., and the music will start at an hour later. Folks who get peckish can order from a small selection of food — including elote, plantain-crusted chicken on a stick and paletas — from an al fresco booth operated by hotel restaurant Ocho. Cocktails will also be available.Hotel Havana is located at 1015 Navarro St.