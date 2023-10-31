New bar taking over Northeast San Antonio's former Halftime Lounge

The Break Room is expected to open next year near the intersection of Pat Booker Road and Loop 1604.

By on Tue, Oct 31, 2023 at 12:38 pm

click to enlarge A new owner has taken over the former location of the Halftime Lounge, 8084 Pat Booker Road. - Screen Capture / Google Maps
Screen Capture / Google Maps
A new owner has taken over the former location of the Halftime Lounge, 8084 Pat Booker Road.
A new drinkery called The Break Room will open in San Antonio's far northeast neighborhood of Live Oak next fall, lifestyle site What Now San Antonio reports.

The new watering hole will take over the space that formerly housed Halftime Lounge, 8084 Pat Booker Road, near the road's intersection with Loop 1604. Break Room co-owner Amanda Mora confirmed the name and address of the upcoming concept to What Now San Antonio but was tight-lipped about further details.

An Oct. 27 filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation notes that construction on the $100,000 project was slated to begin Oct. 30. The 3,418-square-foot space should be finished out by October 2024.

