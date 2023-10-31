New bar taking over Northeast San Antonio's former Halftime Lounge

click to enlarge
Screen Capture / Google Maps
A new owner has taken over the former location of the Halftime Lounge, 8084 Pat Booker Road.
A new drinkery called The Break Room will open in San Antonio's far northeast neighborhood of Live Oak next fall, lifestyle site What Now San Antonio reports
.
The new watering hole will take over the space that formerly housed Halftime Lounge, 8084 Pat Booker Road, near the road's intersection with Loop 1604. Break Room co-owner Amanda Mora confirmed the name and address of the upcoming concept to What Now San Antonio but was tight-lipped about further details.
An Oct. 27 filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation
notes that construction on the $100,000 project was slated to begin Oct. 30. The 3,418-square-foot space should be finished out by October 2024.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed