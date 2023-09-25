BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

New Braunfels’ former city hall to be turned into upscale restaurant and office space

The project is being undertaken by the same hospitality group that developed McAdoo's Seafood Co.

By on Mon, Sep 25, 2023 at 12:25 pm

click to enlarge The former city government building sits in the heart of New Braunfels at 200 N Seguin Ave. - Courtesy Photo / Dibello Architects LLC
Courtesy Photo / Dibello Architects LLC
The former city government building sits in the heart of New Braunfels at 200 N Seguin Ave.
New Braunfels' former city hall is about to get a major facelift, regulatory filings show.

Wiggins Hospitality Group — the same entity that developed McAdoo's Seafood Co. in a former New Braunfels post office more than a decade ago — will transform the one-time city building into an upscale restaurant and office space, according to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing.

The 1929 building, located at 200 N. Seguin Ave., has remained has remained vacant for years.

The renovation plan includes a one-story, 3,000-square-foot addition, which will house a kitchen, bar, additional dining and a courtyard, an application to the city's Historic Landmark Commission shows. The upper level of the building will turn into a restaurant, while the lower level will be used for offices.

The project is estimated to cost just under $1.5 million, with construction scheduled to begin on Oct. 15, according to the TDLR filing. Completion is expected next May.

