New Braunfels’ former city hall to be turned into upscale restaurant and office space

Wiggins Hospitality Group — the same entity that developed McAdoo's Seafood Co. in a former New Braunfels post office more than a decade ago — will transform the one-time city building into an upscale restaurant and office space, according to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing.
The 1929 building, located at 200 N. Seguin Ave., has remained has remained vacant for years.
The renovation plan includes a one-story, 3,000-square-foot addition, which will house a kitchen, bar, additional dining and a courtyard, an application to the city's Historic Landmark Commission shows. The upper level of the building will turn into a restaurant, while the lower level will be used for offices.
The project is estimated to cost just under $1.5 million, with construction scheduled to begin on Oct. 15, according to the TDLR filing. Completion is expected next May.
