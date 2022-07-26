New Braunfels Italian spot 188 South to close, reopen as Cody's Bistro and Lounge

click to enlarge Nina Rangel Italian restaurant 188 South opened roughly three years ago.

click to enlarge Nina Rangel Refined Italian spot 188 South offers seafood-laden pasta dishes.

New Braunfels Italian restaurant 188 South will shut down at the end of the month and reopen as the second location of San Marcos-based New American eatery Cody's Restaurant Bar & Patio, according to a social media post.The three-year-old 188 South shared the news online, saying it welcomes the refined cuisine Cody’s will bring to the area and noted that many of its staff will stay on to work for the new spot.Cody’s San Marcos location serves lunch and dinner. It also offers a 4-7 p.m. happy hour Tuesday through Saturday.An opening for the New Braunfels Cody's hasn't yet been set, according to the social media post. The restaurant is located at 188 S. Castell Ave. in New Braunfels.