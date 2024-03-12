New craft-cocktail spot Niche opens inside longtime San Antonio drinkery Rebar

click to enlarge
Screen Capture / Google Maps
Longtime Broadway nightspot Rebar now hosts a bar-within-a-bar concept.
A new nightspot is serving up craft cocktails nestled inside longtime Broadway drinkery Rebar — but don't call it a speakeasy.
Niche, a bar-within-a-bar concept recently opened inside Rebar, serves up a menu of "elegant" craft tipples, in contrast to Rebar's casual vibe, news site MySA reports
. While Niche is a smaller, more focused concept than Rebar, founder Adrian Canales told the news site he felt the term "speakeasy" — which typically hinges on an establishment's feeling of discreetness — doesn't fit his vision.
"I wanted Niche to have a classy and upscale type of vibe," Canales told MySa.
Drink menu items at Niche include two variations of the ubiquitous Old Fashioned along with cocktails made with ingredients such as barrel-rested whiskey and Dos Hombres, the mezcal brand founded by Breaking Bad
's Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, MySA reports.
In addition to crafting his own scratch-made oleo saccharum — a sweetener made from citrus peels and sugar — Canales told the news site he plans to introduce cocktails involving liquid nitrogen.
Rebar, 8134 Broadway, has been serving up casual vibes and drinks from its three bars for more than 20 years, according to its website. Niche, which held its grand opening Feb. 22, is open 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Thursday through Saturday.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed