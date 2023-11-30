New Fredericksburg complex will feature satellite of Texas' famous Salt Lick BBQ

click to enlarge SA Partnership and Norris Design The Sycamore development will feature a new location of The Salt Lick BBQ.

The Salt Lick BBQ is known for beef brisket, sausage and pork ribs.

A new mixed-use lifestyle center called The Sycamore is coming to the Hill Country town of Fredericksburg in 2025 — and a satellite of Driftwood's legendary The Salt Lick BBQ will be its first tenant.The 117-acre development, located on Luckenbach Road along the Highway 290 Wine Trail, will feature shopping and restaurants, including new, 9,000-square-foot Salt Lick location.Created by San Antonio-based real estate management firm LB Development and Austin developer Stephen Schneider, The Sycamore also will be home to Salt Lick Cellars, a tasting room and shop for The Salt Lick’s brand of wines and more, officials with the complex said.The Salt Lick BBQ operates locations inside Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, Oklahoma City Will Rogers World Airport and in the Austin suburb of Round Rock. In 2017, the restaurant also began operating two concession stands at Austin's Memorial Stadium, the home of Texas Longhorns.Sycamore officials didn't provide the names of other retailers and restaurants leasing space in the new development. However, they said guests can expect to find shops filled with hats, boots, clothing and jewelry. Upcoming restaurants will feature a wide range of food and beverage offerings, they added.The Sycamore will be built around a promenade featuring landscaped walkways, creek beds, a bandstand and shaded canopies, according to details from the owners.