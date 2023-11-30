LIMITED TICKETS TO DULCE (12/15) REMAIN! BUY NOW.

New Fredericksburg complex will feature satellite of Texas' famous Salt Lick BBQ

Called The Sycamore, the mixed-use development is expected to open in 2025.

By on Thu, Nov 30, 2023 at 11:36 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The Sycamore development will feature a new location of The Salt Lick BBQ. - SA Partnership and Norris Design
SA Partnership and Norris Design
The Sycamore development will feature a new location of The Salt Lick BBQ.
A new mixed-use lifestyle center called The Sycamore is coming to the Hill Country town of Fredericksburg in 2025 — and a satellite of Driftwood's legendary The Salt Lick BBQ will be its first tenant.

The 117-acre development, located on Luckenbach Road along the Highway 290 Wine Trail, will feature shopping and restaurants, including new, 9,000-square-foot Salt Lick location.

Created by San Antonio-based real estate management firm LB Development and Austin developer Stephen Schneider, The Sycamore also will be home to Salt Lick Cellars, a tasting room and shop for The Salt Lick’s brand of wines and more, officials with the complex said.
click to enlarge The Salt Lick BBQ is known for beef brisket, sausage and pork ribs. - Mackenzie Smith Kelley
Mackenzie Smith Kelley
The Salt Lick BBQ is known for beef brisket, sausage and pork ribs.
The Salt Lick BBQ operates locations inside Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, Oklahoma City Will Rogers World Airport and in the Austin suburb of Round Rock. In 2017, the restaurant also began operating two concession stands at Austin's Memorial Stadium, the home of Texas Longhorns.

Sycamore officials didn't provide the names of other retailers and restaurants leasing space in the new development. However, they said guests can expect to find shops filled with hats, boots, clothing and jewelry. Upcoming restaurants will feature a wide range of food and beverage offerings, they added.

The Sycamore will be built around a promenade featuring landscaped walkways, creek beds, a bandstand and shaded canopies, according to details from the owners.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

These San Antonio bars and restaurants are holding holiday-themed pop-ups

By Nina Rangel

Dog & Pony Grill will host a Santa-themed dog adoption event with Alamo City Pit Bull Rescue this Saturday.

San Antonio Tamales Festival returns for fourth year Dec. 2-3

By Nina Rangel

The San Antonio Tamales Festival will return Dec. 2-3.

San Antonio’s second Dave’s Hot Chicken to open this Saturday

By Nina Rangel

Dave's Hot Chicken will open its second San Antonio location Dec. 2.

Industry platform names five San Antonio culinary pros as 'Rising Stars'

By Nina Rangel

Chef Nicola Blaque is among the 2023 Rising Star honorees.

Also in Food & Drink

In the Pocket: European Dumplings Cafe excels at its namesake dish — and more

By Ron Bechtol

The cafe's dumplings are tender and delicately spiced.

Dorćol Distilling’s Brandy Alexander Tour returns to San Antonio, expands to Austin for its ninth year

By Amber Esparza

Spots across down will serve their takes on the Brandy Alexander, using Dorćol's Kinsman Rakia.

Salena Guipzot and Hailey Pruitt are helping lead San Antonio's wine evolution

By Ron Bechtol

Salena Guipzot prepares to conduct a tasting of Mexican wines.

Digital Issue

November 15, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us