New restaurant Carriqui will take over San Antonio's old Liberty Bar building this fall

Courtesy Image / Don B. McDonald Architect
Carriqui will open this fall in the building that formerly housed Liberty Bar.
Carriqui, a new eatery showcasing South Texas flavors, will open this fall in the historic Pearl-area building that formerly housed Liberty Bar and Boehler’s Liberty Saloon.
However, the two-story structure will no longer have the distinctive lean that was a trademark of the original Liberty Bar, according a spokeswoman for the new restaurant.
Under the helm of former Hotel Emma chef Jaime Gonzalez, Carriqui (pronounced KHER-ih-key
) will feature fresh Gulf seafood, Rio Grande-inspired botana platters and pit-cooked barbacoa and brisket. The 11,000-square-foot eatery at 239 E. Grayson St. also will include an extensive cocktail and beverage program.
“It is an honor to work on this project. I am deeply passionate about the culinary program at Carriqui, which pays tribute to the flavors and foods that are central to our region,” Gonzalez said in a release. “The food and experience will be warm and familiar — like you are spending time in the home of a close friend who also happens to be a great cook.”

Carriqui will feature three dining areas.
Carriqui will feature three dining areas.
Carriqui is taking over a historic near-downtown landmark long connected with the Pearl Brewery. The building, known as Boehler's House, was lifted from its original spot for foundation repairs in 2014 and sat in development limbo until 2020
, when the city approved a plan to shift it down the block to its current location at the corner of Avenue A and East Grayson Street.
In the Pearl Brewery's early days, Boehler’s Liberty Saloon served as the watering hole and social center for workers there. When prohibition ended in 1933, Pearl's first truck delivery was to that location.

Courtesy Photo / Liberty Bar
The building housed the Liberty Bar for more than two decades.
From 1985 until 2008, the building was home to San Antonio’s heralded Liberty Bar, which ultimately relocated to the King William neighborhood. During that era, the building was known for a visible tilt that affected not just the exterior but also added a slope to its dining room.
When it opens in September, Carriqui will offer lunch and dinner seven days a week. The restaurant will include three dining spaces: The Carriqui House, The Rock House and Courtyard and Back Porch, according to a news release.
