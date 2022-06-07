New restaurant Carriqui will take over San Antonio's old Liberty Bar building this fall

The historic two-story landmark near the Pearl sat in development limbo for years.

By on Tue, Jun 7, 2022 at 10:53 am

click to enlarge Carriqui will open this fall in the building that formerly housed Liberty Bar. - COURTESY IMAGE / DON B. MCDONALD ARCHITECT
Courtesy Image / Don B. McDonald Architect
Carriqui will open this fall in the building that formerly housed Liberty Bar.
Carriqui, a new eatery showcasing South Texas flavors, will open this fall in the historic Pearl-area building that formerly housed Liberty Bar and Boehler’s Liberty Saloon.

However, the two-story structure will no longer have the distinctive lean that was a trademark of the original Liberty Bar, according a spokeswoman for the new restaurant.

Under the helm of former Hotel Emma chef Jaime Gonzalez, Carriqui (pronounced KHER-ih-key) will feature fresh Gulf seafood, Rio Grande-inspired botana platters and pit-cooked barbacoa and brisket. The 11,000-square-foot eatery at 239 E. Grayson St. also will include an extensive cocktail and beverage program.

“It is an honor to work on this project. I am deeply passionate about the culinary program at Carriqui, which pays tribute to the flavors and foods that are central to our region,” Gonzalez said in a release. “The food and experience will be warm and familiar — like you are spending time in the home of a close friend who also happens to be a great cook.”

click to enlarge Carriqui will feature three dining areas. - COURTESY IMAGE / DON B. MCDONALD ARCHITECT
Courtesy Image / Don B. McDonald Architect
Carriqui will feature three dining areas.
Carriqui is taking over a historic near-downtown landmark long connected with the Pearl Brewery. The building, known as Boehler's House, was lifted from its original spot for foundation repairs in 2014 and sat in development limbo until 2020, when the city approved a plan to shift it down the block to its current location at the corner of Avenue A and East Grayson Street.

In the Pearl Brewery's early days, Boehler’s Liberty Saloon served as the watering hole and social center for workers there. When prohibition ended in 1933, Pearl's first truck delivery was to that location.

click to enlarge The building housed the Liberty Bar for more than two decades. - COURTESY PHOTO / LIBERTY BAR
Courtesy Photo / Liberty Bar
The building housed the Liberty Bar for more than two decades.
From 1985 until 2008, the building was home to San Antonio’s heralded Liberty Bar, which ultimately relocated to the King William neighborhood. During that era, the building was known for a visible tilt that affected not just the exterior but also added a slope to its dining room.

When it opens in September, Carriqui will offer lunch and dinner seven days a week. The restaurant will include three dining spaces: The Carriqui House, The Rock House and Courtyard and Back Porch, according to a news release.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

More
Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Smoke Shack 3714 Broadway St., (210) 957-1430, smokeshacksa.com Featured multiple times on Food Network, the Smoke Shack offers undeniably delicious barbecue and southern-style cooking that will amply satisfy your cravings. Grab an order of the tender, melty Brisket Grilled Cheese and you may just become a regular. Photo via Instagram / smokeshack

San Antonio's 20 must-try barbecue restaurants
Hanamaru Cafe 7460 Callaghan Rd. #333, instagram.com/hanamarucafetx Japanese food newcomer Hanamaru Cafe held its grand opening in April offering sweet and savory versions of the popular fish-shaped snack. Taiyaki typically features a Japanese pancake or waffle batter filled with red bean paste, custard, chocolate, cheese or sweet potato. Photo via Instagram / hanamarutx

The 28 hottest new restaurants and bars in San Antonio right now
Willie’s Grill & Icehouse Multiple locations, williesgrillandicehouse.com You can get these wings naked or breaded and tossed in sauces like buffalo, bbq or honey garlic. Photo via Google Maps

26 essential spots in and around San Antonio for chicken wings
Magical moments from Taco Fest 2022 in San Antonio's Travis Park

Magical moments from Taco Fest 2022 in San Antonio's Travis Park

Food & Drink Slideshows

Smoke Shack 3714 Broadway St., (210) 957-1430, smokeshacksa.com Featured multiple times on Food Network, the Smoke Shack offers undeniably delicious barbecue and southern-style cooking that will amply satisfy your cravings. Grab an order of the tender, melty Brisket Grilled Cheese and you may just become a regular. Photo via Instagram / smokeshack

San Antonio's 20 must-try barbecue restaurants
Hanamaru Cafe 7460 Callaghan Rd. #333, instagram.com/hanamarucafetx Japanese food newcomer Hanamaru Cafe held its grand opening in April offering sweet and savory versions of the popular fish-shaped snack. Taiyaki typically features a Japanese pancake or waffle batter filled with red bean paste, custard, chocolate, cheese or sweet potato. Photo via Instagram / hanamarutx

The 28 hottest new restaurants and bars in San Antonio right now
Willie’s Grill & Icehouse Multiple locations, williesgrillandicehouse.com You can get these wings naked or breaded and tossed in sauces like buffalo, bbq or honey garlic. Photo via Google Maps

26 essential spots in and around San Antonio for chicken wings
Magical moments from Taco Fest 2022 in San Antonio's Travis Park

Magical moments from Taco Fest 2022 in San Antonio's Travis Park

Food & Drink Slideshows

Smoke Shack 3714 Broadway St., (210) 957-1430, smokeshacksa.com Featured multiple times on Food Network, the Smoke Shack offers undeniably delicious barbecue and southern-style cooking that will amply satisfy your cravings. Grab an order of the tender, melty Brisket Grilled Cheese and you may just become a regular. Photo via Instagram / smokeshack

San Antonio's 20 must-try barbecue restaurants
Hanamaru Cafe 7460 Callaghan Rd. #333, instagram.com/hanamarucafetx Japanese food newcomer Hanamaru Cafe held its grand opening in April offering sweet and savory versions of the popular fish-shaped snack. Taiyaki typically features a Japanese pancake or waffle batter filled with red bean paste, custard, chocolate, cheese or sweet potato. Photo via Instagram / hanamarutx

The 28 hottest new restaurants and bars in San Antonio right now
Willie’s Grill & Icehouse Multiple locations, williesgrillandicehouse.com You can get these wings naked or breaded and tossed in sauces like buffalo, bbq or honey garlic. Photo via Google Maps

26 essential spots in and around San Antonio for chicken wings
Magical moments from Taco Fest 2022 in San Antonio's Travis Park

Magical moments from Taco Fest 2022 in San Antonio's Travis Park

Trending

New 'American tavern' Double Standard, now open in downtown San Antonio

By Nina Rangel

The Rand Building is located at 114 E. Houston St.

Fourth Annual San Antonio Burger Week grills up specialty sandos to benefit the SA Food Bank

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio restaurants will offer $5 and $8 specialty burgers in support of the San Antonio Food Bank.

Hot Grill Summer: Burger trends elevate the all-American classic

By Nina Rangel

Feel free to give these trends a try on your home grill or indulge in them as part of San Antonio's Burger Week.

Fast-casual chain Hawaiian Bros Island Grill will open its first San Antonio store this summer

By Nina Rangel

The 2,500-square-foot eatery is being built at the former site of a Nicha's Comida Mexicana restaurant.

Also in Food & Drink

Fresh ingredients, techniques help Milpa at The Yard deliver on new insights to Mexican cuisine

By Ron Bechtol

Milpa at The Yard is a modest dining spot set in a literal boxcar.

Summer is already hitting, and these San Antonio-sourced mixed drinks can tame the heat

By Nina Rangel

Bar Loretta's Jungle Bird

Choice Chinese: Whether tackling traditional or modern takes on Sichuan cuisine, Dashi excels

By Ron Bechtol

Choice Chinese: Whether tackling traditional or modern takes on Sichuan cuisine, Dashi excels

Digital Issue

June 1, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us