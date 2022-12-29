New rooftop event venue The Skyline to offer weddings with views of downtown San Antonio

The owners of the newly opened Skyline also want it to become a hub for live music and a weekend rooftop bar.

By on Thu, Dec 29, 2022 at 2:09 pm

The Skyline offers uninterrupted views of downtown San Antonio. - Instagram / squintedcinema
Instagram / squintedcinema
The Skyline offers uninterrupted views of downtown San Antonio.
The Skyline, a three-story event venue recently opened near Dignowity Park, is banking on its views of downtown San Antonio as it looks to book weddings and other events.

Owners Douglas Miller and Katherine Lopez said they want the three floors of their new venue at 707 Dawson St. to serve as blank canvases for birthday parties, cocktail hours and corporate events.

The owners also equipped the building with a full catering kitchen and a built-in bar. Its 6,000 square feet of space can accommodate up to 500 guests, they also said.

“In the future, we plan on providing a hub for live music, a weekend rooftop bar serving beer and wine, food trucks on site for all in the community to enjoy," Lopez said in an online statement provided to the Current.

To kick off the new year, The Skyline is hosting a rooftop New Year’s Eve party with a live band and DJ, along with appetizers and a fully stocked bar. Details and tickets are available online.

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio.
