New San Antonio craft cocktail-spot Privilege taking over former PK's Bar and Grill

Instagram / privilegesocialclub
Privilege Social Club is expected to open in Northwest San Antonio in coming weeks.
Chef Brian West, creator of Fiesta's Taste of the Republic event
, will lend his expertise to Privilege Social Club, a new spot slated to open in Northwest San Antonio.
West appeared on Privilege's Instagram page to explain the business' concept, saying, "we'll be doing a pairing menu with different spirits ... it'll be very simple to execute, but highly impactful."
An April 10 Instagram post shares some of chef West's creations for Privilege Social Club.
Separate posts to Privilege's Instagram account show menus with options such as a vodka course featuring caviar and crème fraîche. The course also includes fresh pommes frites and a "lavish" lemon-tini drink pairing. Standalone cocktail offerings cover all of the classics, from rum-based Mai Tais to silky White Russians, according to the posts.
Privilege will open in the former home of PK's Bar and Grill, 8338 N. Loop 1604. The business hasn't shared grand-opening details.
The Current
reached out to Privilege's ownership for more opening information but didn't hear back by press time.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed