New San Antonio craft cocktail-spot Privilege taking over former PK's Bar and Grill

The cocktail-centric menu was developed by San Antonio chef Brian West, known for Fiesta's Taste of the Republic event.

By on Fri, May 24, 2024 at 11:27 am

Privilege Social Club is expected to open in Northwest San Antonio in coming weeks. - Instagram / privilegesocialclub
Chef Brian West, creator of Fiesta's Taste of the Republic event, will lend his expertise to Privilege Social Club, a new spot slated to open in Northwest San Antonio.

West appeared on Privilege's Instagram page to explain the business' concept, saying, "we'll be doing a pairing menu with different spirits ... it'll be very simple to execute, but highly impactful."
An April 10 Instagram post shares some of chef West's creations for Privilege Social Club.
Separate posts to Privilege's Instagram account show menus with options such as a vodka course featuring caviar and crème fraîche. The course also includes fresh pommes frites and a "lavish" lemon-tini drink pairing. Standalone cocktail offerings cover all of the classics, from rum-based Mai Tais to silky White Russians, according to the posts.

Privilege will open in the former home of PK's Bar and Grill, 8338 N. Loop 1604. The business hasn't shared grand-opening details.

The Current reached out to Privilege's ownership for more opening information but didn't hear back by press time.

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

May 1, 2024

