New San Antonio taproom Fermenteria serving up probiotic water kefir drinks

The beverages contain 5% alcohol and zero sugar while clocking in at 100 calories.

By on Tue, Mar 19, 2024 at 1:42 pm

Fermenteria is now open on the city's East Side.
Courtesy Photo / Fermenteria
Fermenteria is now open on the city's East Side.
San Antonio has a new taproom, but you'd better not belly up expecting a pint of beer.

Instead, East Side business Fermenteria specializes in fermented alcoholic beverages made with kefir grains, botanicals and natural extracts. For those not familiar with the probiotic scene, kefir grains combine bacteria and yeasts in a matrix of proteins, lipids, and sugars, creating a nutrition source rich in enzymes, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants.

Fermenteria’s water kefir beverages contain 5% alcohol and zero sugar while clocking in at 100 calories, according to details shared by its owners. The taproom offers the probiotic drinks in flavors including pineapple lemongrass, brut, hibiscus sangria, paloma, Thai lime coconut and orange elderflower.

For those craving non-alcoholic kicks, Fermenteria, 2243 E. Commerce St., also offers nitro cold-brew coffee and espresso beverages along with alcohol-free water kefir in flavors such as pineapple coconut, butterfly pea tea lemonade and strawberry lime tulsi.

As with a craft-beer taproom, patrons can sip on water kefir on site or fill to-go growlers, according to Fermenteria's owners.

The shop also plans to hold free monthly community events, which will donate proceeds to local nonprofits. The first of those gatherings, scheduled for 6 p.m.-midnight on Saturday, April 13, will benefit the Thrive Youth Center, which provides services for LGBTQ+ youth.

Scroll to read more Flavor articles
