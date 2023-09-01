BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

New speakeasy Boutique to start slinging drinks in San Antonio's Southtown neighborhood Sept. 22

Boutique is operated by Erik Rosales, who also operates Queso Pan y Vino, Pipe Corner and the Backroom bar.

By on Fri, Sep 1, 2023 at 5:05 pm

Boutique will be located inside Taqueria Los Cuates, in Southtown.
Instagram / taqueria.los.cuates
Boutique will be located inside Taqueria Los Cuates, in Southtown.
San Antonio’s speakeasy roster will grow by one more name, Boutique, this month. The cocktail spot comes from the same mind behind tapas spot Queso Pan y Vino, news site Axios reports.

Boutique will be accessible through a cooler door near the kitchen at Taqueria Los Cuates, a taco concept on South Alamo. The bar will have 18 liquor lockers for members, and 90-minute OpenTable reservation slots will be open to the public soon, Axios notes.

Customers can expect an elevated cocktail experience and house music, the news site said.

Boutique precedes a new collection of concepts from Erik Rosales, who operates Queso Pan y Vino, Pipe Corner and the Backroom bar. Those three concepts will combine and relocate to a new spot in Southtown. They are set to open sometime in January 2024.

Taqueria Los Cuates is located at 732 S. Alamo St.

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

