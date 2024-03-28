New study ranks San Antonio as a top U.S. city for affordable dining

Unsplash / Luca Bravo
San Antonio was ranked among the top 10 U.S. cities for an affordable bite to eat.
The cost of dining out has doubled over the past decade, according to federal statistics
, but San Antonio appears to be bucking the trend.
A new study ranked San Antonio as the eighth-most budget friendly city when it comes to dining out.
Financial technology company SumUp looked into ticket prices at both inexpensive and higher-end restaurants along with costs of coffee, beers and more to determine the best cities in the U.S. for budget-friendly meals out.
With average prices ranging from as little as $18 for a meal at casual restaurants to $75 for a meal for two at upscale eateries, San Antonio was among the best budget-dining options. The average coffee here rang up at $5.65, while domestic beers cost $5. Imported beers averaged $6.50.
Researchers sourced their data from platforms including Numbeo, TripAdvisor and Google Maps, SumUp officials said. The numbers are current as of Jan. 26.
Texas made a fair showing in the overall rankings. El Paso topped the list at No. 1, and Fort Worth ranking fourth. Dallas narrowly missed the Top 10, coming in at No. 12.
