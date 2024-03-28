Best of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Nomination round is now open.

New study ranks San Antonio as a top U.S. city for affordable dining

The Alamo City is the eighth-most budget friendly city for dining out, according to the new research.

By on Thu, Mar 28, 2024 at 11:43 am

Share on Nextdoor
San Antonio was ranked among the top 10 U.S. cities for an affordable bite to eat. - Unsplash / Luca Bravo
Unsplash / Luca Bravo
San Antonio was ranked among the top 10 U.S. cities for an affordable bite to eat.
The cost of dining out has doubled over the past decade, according to federal statistics, but San Antonio appears to be bucking the trend.

A new study ranked San Antonio as the eighth-most budget friendly city when it comes to dining out.

Financial technology company SumUp looked into ticket prices at both inexpensive and higher-end restaurants along with costs of coffee, beers and more to determine the best cities in the U.S. for budget-friendly meals out.

With average prices ranging from as little as $18 for a meal at casual restaurants to $75 for a meal for two at upscale eateries, San Antonio was among the best budget-dining options. The average coffee here rang up at $5.65, while domestic beers cost $5. Imported beers averaged $6.50.

Researchers sourced their data from platforms including Numbeo, TripAdvisor and Google Maps, SumUp officials said. The numbers are current as of Jan. 26.

Texas made a fair showing in the overall rankings. El Paso topped the list at No. 1, and Fort Worth ranking fourth. Dallas narrowly missed the Top 10, coming in at No. 12.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

San Antonio's iconic Dry Dock Oyster Bar has reopened and is now BYOB

By Nina Rangel

Dry Dock Oyster Bar shut down in February after the restaurant's owners were locked out.

Owners of San Antonio's Up Scale closing restaurant, moving Little Em's into it

By Nina Rangel

Little Em's Oyster Bar will reopen in a bigger space later this year.

San Antonio-based Bourbon Street Seafood Kitchen opening fourth location

By Nina Rangel

Bourbon Street Seafood Kitchen currently operates three locations, including one on the Riverwalk. Work on a fourth is expected to wrap up in spring of 2205.

Major renovations coming to San Antonio's Central Market store this spring

By Nina Rangel

A rendering shows the exterior of the redesigned San Antonio Central Market store.

New project hopes no-cost Lyft and Uber rides can help remedy San Antonio's drunk driving problem

By Nina Rangel

Participating businesses include El Camino and Besame food truck parks, Dive Bar and Restaurant and Dakota East Side Icehouse.

Cocktail punches taste great as the weather warms, and these highlight San Antonio producers

By Nina Rangel

These recipes will keep guests smiling while supporting creators of local flavors.

Non-alcoholic beers have improved, and San Antonio stores carry some worth a sip

By Ron Bechtol

Athletic Brewing, Nada, Samuel Adams and Best Day Brewing all offer non-alcoholic beer options.

Golden Meals Moroccan offers many flavors, excels when it sticks to its home turf

By Ron Bechtol

Golden Meals specializes in traditional Moroccan tagines along with a wide selection of Eastern-Mediterranean dishes.

March 20, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us