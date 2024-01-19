LIMITED TICKETS REMAIN TO UNITED WE BRUNCH (2/10)! CLICK TO SNAG YOURS

Nothing Bundt Cakes opens location at San Antonio's Brooks complex

The new shop will celebrate its grand opening with a full week of giveaways.

By on Fri, Jan 19, 2024 at 4:53 pm

click to enlarge Nothing Bundt Cakes is now open at Brooks. - Courtesy Photo / Nothing Bundt Cakes
Courtesy Photo / Nothing Bundt Cakes
Nothing Bundt Cakes is now open at Brooks.
Nothing Bundt Cakes has opened a store at Southeast San Antonio's Brooks complex, bringing its number of Alamo City locations to seven.

The Dallas-based chain's new shop, 3166 SE Military Dr., #B105, has been operating in a soft-opening capacity and will celebrate its grand opening with a full week of giveaways, starting Monday, Jan. 22.

From Jan. 22-26, the bakery will offer free mini-bundts to community members ranging from teachers to first responders on special days when they present ID. Those days are as follows:

Monday – Military
Tuesday – Teachers and school staff
Wednesday – Healthcare workers
Thursday – Brooks and city employees
Friday - First responders

A Saturday, Jan. 27 grand opening celebration will feature a  10 a.m. ribbon cutting ceremony and free mini confetti bundts for guests. The shop will also offer free confetti bundtlets Sunday, Jan. 28, starting at 11 a.m.

Nothing Bundt Cakes was founded in 1997. The company is known for its handcrafted bundt cakes in a variety of flavors and sizes. It's since grown to more than 500 bakery locations in more than 40 states and Canada.

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City's culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

