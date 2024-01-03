Otaku Food Festival headed to San Antonio to celebrate anime, Asian fare

Instagram / otakufoodfestival
The free, two-day Otaku Food Festival will host more than 100 food vendors.
San Antonio fans of anime, manga and video games will be able to partake in plenty of those plus a wide array of Asian eats at the Otaku Food Festival, a free gathering scheduled for Jan. 27-28.
The Japanese term “otaku” refers to people obsessed with pop culture, but the traveling festival adds cuisine into the mix. The event will host more than 100 food vendors slinging items ranging from Japanese and Thai street food to Vietnamese and Filipino favorites along with boba tea, noodles and bao, according to details shared online.
Otaku Food Festival also has scheduled stops in Dallas, Waco, College Station and Houston this spring. In addition to its food component, each iteration hosts local retail vendors and activities such as sumo wrestling demonstrations, cosplay contests and meet-and-greet events with anime voice actors.
The fest's organizers hosted the Summer Matsuri Anime and Food Festival at San Antonio’s Wonderland of the Americas Mall in July 2023. So far, details such as location, times and attending voice actors for the 2024 San Antonio event are still pending.
Interested parties can keep an eye on the event's social media channels
for updates.
