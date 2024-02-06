Owner of San Antonio's Extra Fine, Barbaro launching two new concepts

Instagram / extra_fine_sa Extra Fine will open its second location inside The Savoy this summer.

Empty Stomach restaurant group — the owner of popular San Antonio eateries Extra Fine and Barbaro — will open two separate concepts this summer bringing coffee and by-the-slice pizza to downtown.Center-city developer Weston Urban, a partner with Empty Stomach in the two ventures, shared the details Tuesday.Through the partnership, Extra Fine — a creation of Chefs Jessica and John Philpot — will open its second location inside historic office building The Savoy, 122 E. Houston St., Ste. 103, early this summer.An unnamed new pizza concept is also slated for a summer opening in The Rand, another historic Weston Urban-owned building at 143 Soledad St.Extra Fine’s second location will be similar to its flagship Monte Vista shop but will feature an expanded selection of grab-and-go options, Weston Urban officials said. The spot also will offer fresh-baked pastries, a variety of artisanal lunch options and other scratch-made food.“Every neighborhood needs a coffee shop, and this particular area of downtown doesn't have one,” Empty Stomach chief Chad Carey said in an emailed statement. “There are a variety of catalytic projects about to come online, three new residential projects within a 3-minute walk of our location, with more to come, and thousands of new units that are a 15-minute walk."The unnamed pizza joint will open behind Double Standard, an "American tavern" Empty Stomach launched in 2022. Inspired by old-school New York City shops, new eatery will offer pizza by the slice, whole pies and pitchers of beer. It will also contain a pinball machine.Empty Stomach's other San Antonio restaurant and bar properties include Hot Joy, Little Death and Vibras.