Enjoy exclusive drink specials from dozens of San Antonio Icehouses | 2/23 - 3/3

Owner of San Antonio's Extra Fine, Barbaro launching two new concepts

Extra Fine’s second location and an as-yet-unnamed pizza joint are slated to open downtown this summer.

By on Tue, Feb 6, 2024 at 1:03 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Extra Fine will open its second location inside The Savoy this summer. - Instagram / extra_fine_sa
Instagram / extra_fine_sa
Extra Fine will open its second location inside The Savoy this summer.
Empty Stomach restaurant group — the owner of popular San Antonio eateries Extra Fine and Barbaro — will open two separate concepts this summer bringing coffee and by-the-slice pizza to downtown.

Center-city developer Weston Urban, a partner with Empty Stomach in the two ventures, shared the details Tuesday.

Through the partnership, Extra Fine — a creation of Chefs Jessica and John Philpot — will open its second location inside historic office building The Savoy, 122 E. Houston St., Ste. 103, early this summer.

An unnamed new pizza concept is also slated for a summer opening in The Rand, another historic Weston Urban-owned building at 143 Soledad St.

Extra Fine’s second location will be similar to its flagship Monte Vista shop but will feature an expanded selection of grab-and-go options, Weston Urban officials said. The spot also will offer fresh-baked pastries, a variety of artisanal lunch options and other scratch-made food.

“Every neighborhood needs a coffee shop, and this particular area of downtown doesn't have one,” Empty Stomach chief Chad Carey said in an emailed statement. “There are a variety of catalytic projects about to come online, three new residential projects within a 3-minute walk of our location, with more to come, and thousands of new units that are a 15-minute walk."

The unnamed pizza joint will open behind Double Standard, an "American tavern" Empty Stomach launched in 2022. Inspired by old-school New York City shops, new eatery will offer pizza by the slice, whole pies and pitchers of beer. It will also contain a pinball machine.

Empty Stomach's other San Antonio restaurant and bar properties include Hot Joy, Little Death and Vibras.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Nashville's The Peach Cobbler Factory opens first San Antonio shop

By Nina Rangel

The Peach Cobbler Factory is now open in San Antonio.

California-based Black Bear Diner plans third San Antonio location

By Nina Rangel

Black Bear Diner serves breakfast, lunch and dinner daily.

Lala's Gorditas, James Beard Awards: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

By San Antonio Current Staff

Customers dine in the enclosed portion of Lala's Gorditas.

These San Antonio bars and restaurants are offering Valentine's Day eats and treats

By Amber Esparza

Bakery Lorraine has special Valentine's-themed treats on offer.

Also in Food & Drink

Believe the Hype: Cullum's Attaboy continues to excel thanks to an unrivaled attention to detail

By Nina Rangel

Cullum's Attaboy has lost none of its luster.

Taco Trio: In a city overrun by taquerias, these three stand out from the herd

By Ron Bechtol

Tacos al Carbón Cabrón isn’t just a funny name. It’s a place where you want to get your tacos “loaded.”

Digital Issue

January 24, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us