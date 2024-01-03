EARLY BIRD TICKETS TO UNITED WE BRUNCH ARE ON SALE! BUY NOW.

Owner of San Antonio's shuttered Carnitas Lonja revamping eatery with new concept

Carnitas Lonja’s Instagram page shifted its branding to that of a new concept called Chilaking, which will serve chilaquiles, a popular Mexican breakfast dish.

By on Wed, Jan 3, 2024 at 12:27 pm

Carnitas Lonja was located at 1107 Roosevelt Ave. It closed last month. - Instagram / carnitas_lonja
San Antonio foodies were crushed when nationally lauded Mexican food restaurant Carnitas Lonja shut down in December. However, it appears owner Alex Paredes plans to reopen the south-of-downtown space with a new concept.  

On Tuesday, Jan. 2, Carnitas Lonja’s Instagram page revamped its branding, reflecting a switch to the name Chilaking.

The new logo boasts the tagline “chilaquiles y mas,” and two posts show photos of the popular breakfast dish, which usually consists of fried corn tortilla strips cooked in salsa and added to eggs. Many also dress up their chilaquiles with queso fresco, pico de gallo and other toppings. 

“Hello amigos, we will be transitioning to Chilaking content from now on,” the post read. “Thank you so much for the love and support to Carnitas Lonja, we are exited (sic) to bring new food that we are sure its going to make your taste buds dance. Chilaking coming real soon!”
The Current reached out to Paredes via the revamped Instagram account to learn why he's switching concepts.

A representative of the restaurant said details about a grand opening, operating hours and menu offerings are soon to come. The person didn't provide information about why the restaurant is rebranding and switching up its menu.

National publications such as the New York Times, Esquire and Bon Appetit praised Carnitas Lonja for its no-frills approach to Michoacán carnitas, crispy pork tacos, chorizo quesadillas and corn tortillas. Paredes also earned a 2020 James Beard Award nomination.

At the time of Carnitas Lonja's closure, Paredes gave no reason for his decision to shut down the restaurant after seven years in operation.  

