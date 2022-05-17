Owners of San Antonio's Little Em’s Oyster Bar launching new seafood cafe and fish market

Go Fish will be the fourth venture from Houston and Emily Carpenter, who also own Southtown's Up Scale.

By on Tue, May 17, 2022 at 2:34 pm

Go Fish Market will serve as both a cafe and a seafood market.
Husband-and-wife hospitality powerhouses Houston and Emily Carpenter are again expanding their empire, this time with Go Fish Market, a casual seafood cafe and retail fish counter near the Pearl, the San Antonio Express-News reports.

The Carpenters will take over a former post office administration building at West Grayson Street and East Euclid Avenue, offering fresh seafood and rotating varieties of fish and chips, fish tacos, oysters, caviar and sashimi, according to the daily. They'll also sell cured and dry-aged fish, such as tuna pastrami, along with beer and wine.

Go Fish will be the fourth venture from the couple, who own and operate Little Em’s Oyster Bar and Up Scale in Southtown, as well as upcoming Southern comfort food joint Restaurant Claudine, opening this fall. 

Go Fish will operate 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week, according to the Express-News.

Ruben Pantaleón, who serves as sushi chef for the Carpenters' Up Scale, will helm Go Fish's menu. Pantaleón cut his culinary teeth at Scottsdale, Arizona sushi hotspots Nobu and Roka Akor, the Express-News reports.

The Carpenters told the daily they hope to open Go Fish in November, about a month after the launch of Restaurant Claudine.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

More
