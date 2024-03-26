Owners of San Antonio's Up Scale closing restaurant, moving Little Em's into it

Instagram / littleemsoysterbar Little Em's Oyster Bar will reopen in a bigger space later this year.

The owners of Southtown fine-dining concept Up Scale will shutter it next month and relocate Little Em's Oyster Bar, their flagship dining concept, into the building.Restaurateurs Houston and Emily Carpenter shared the news Tuesday via Instagram, saying the move will allow them to expand Little Em's into the larger space across the street."We have decided to reimagine Little Em's Oyster Bar in ... a space large enough to withstand bad weather, host private parties, include multiple restrooms (with changing stations), and perhaps most exciting for our guests, a space we can serve cocktails out of," they said in the post.Up Scale will serve its last plates April 6, and renovations to the space at 1024 S. Alamo St. will begin soon after, according to the Carpenters. Little Em's will continue to operate in its current location, 1001 S. Alamo St., until the new space is ready in late fall.The owners also teased future plans for Little Em's quaint space on the corner of South Alamo and Beauregard streets."We are excited to announce a new concept here — a neighborhood diner planned to open early next year," the Carpenters said in the post."Do not fret again as all current team members will have jobs after," they added. "Expect to see these hardworking faces around our other restaurants."Little Em's opened in late 2020, bringing oysters, bubbles and beatific vibes to Southtown. About a year later, the Carpenters opened Up Scale, saying they wanted to bring a "sexier" dining experience to the space that formerly housed brunch haven Feast.