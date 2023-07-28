Parry's Pizzeria & Taphouse opening second San Antonio location

click to enlarge Courtesy / Parry's Pizzeria & Taphouse Parry's Pizzeria & Taphouse will feature NY-style pizza, wings and more.

New York-style pizza chain Parry's Pizzeria & Taphouse will open its second location in San Antonio on Monday, this one in the Helotes area.Like other Parry's locations, the new outpost at 6626 West Loop 1604 North Building 4, will serve up a variety of pies and pasta along with sides ranging from fried dough to wings to Italian nachos. The tap list boats more than 50 beers.The restaurant will open at 10:30 a.m. Monday, and the first 25 parties in line will receive a prize bag to celebrate, according to company officials. Management also will raffle off free pizza and lunch specials weekly for the rest of 2023.