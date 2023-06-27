Cocktail Returns on Fri., Jul 21 at The Espee. Tickets On Sale Now!

Phoenix-based Postino has opened its first all-day wine café at San Antonio's Rim complex

The chain offers more than 30 boutique wines along with craft beers and shareable 'snacky things.'

By on Tue, Jun 27, 2023 at 12:19 pm

Phoenix-based Postino Wine Café has opened a San Antonio location at The Rim.
Richard Casteel
Phoenix-based Postino Wine Café has opened a San Antonio location at The Rim.
Phoenix-based Postino Wine Café, known for its outlets' extensive collections of boutique wines, has opened its first Alamo City location — a 5,000-square-foot restaurant at The Rim.

The café, located at 17627 La Cantera Parkway, Suite 103, opened Monday, according to company officials.

Postino is known for offering more than 30 boutique wines along with craft beers and an array of bites including charcuterie boards, panini, soups, salads and shareable “snacky things.” The online menu for SA’s first Postino includes items such as grilled chicken skewers and butter-poached shrimp scampi.

The chain offers a daily happy hour from opening through 5 p.m., spotlighting more than $6 wine per glass and $6 pitchers of local brews. Its restaurants also host weekend brunches with spreads featuring ricotta fritters, sweet cast-iron sticky bread and more.

To celebrate the opening of its San Antonio store, Postino will donate $1 from the sale of each of its bruschetta boards to the San Antonio Food Bank from now through July 26, officials also said.

The Postino at The Rim is open 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-midnight Friday,  9 a.m.-midnight Saturday and 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday.

