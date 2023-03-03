Rooftop nightspot Cowboys and Cadillacs opening in New Braunfels this summer

The venture spans 13,000 square feet between three levels, and it's owned by former rodeo cowboy Cameron Corzine.

By on Fri, Mar 3, 2023 at 12:08 pm

click to enlarge Cowboys and Cadillacs will open in Downtown New Braunfels this summer. - Screen Capture / Google Maps
Screen Capture / Google Maps
Cowboys and Cadillacs will open in Downtown New Braunfels this summer.
Nightlife options in quick-growing New Braunfels will get a boost this summer with the opening of the three-story rooftop bar Cowboys and Cadillacs, MySA reports.

Cowboys and Cadillacs is being developed by former Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association bull rider Cameron Corzine, known for his glitzy look and quirky attitude, according to MySA. The flashy concept will take a stylistic cue from his rodeo brand.

"My equipment came in a Louis Vuitton duffel bag, and I'm the one that wore bright ostrich boots," Corzine told the news site. "I was always the flashy, obnoxious style of cowboy.”

Corzine didn't provide an opening date for the bar.

The rodeo pro's bull riding career was cut short in 2019 after an injury shattered his forearm and broke every bone in his wrist.

Cowboys and Cadillacs spans 13,000 square feet between three levels of a building in New Braunfels' city center, MySA reports. It's located at 125 N. Castell Ave.

The club's first floor will host a bar area and elevator, while the second is expected to include a full bar and stage. Staircases on either side of the venue will take guests to a third-floor rooftop bar.

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

