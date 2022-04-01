San Antonians will pay more for Fiesta foods this year due to inflation

click to enlarge
Fiesta favorite snacks will cost more at Fiesta events this year.
While snacks on sticks are one of Fiesta San Antonio's many draws, folks better be ready to dig deep for those fried morsels this go-round due to record-setting inflation, the Express-News reports
Organizers of food-heavy Fiesta events told the daily that revelers will pay more for items including oysters, chicken on a stick and potstickers in response to rising costs. Oyster Bake organizers told the Express-News
that they're battling fixed costs that are up 30% since 2019, the last time the event was held.
“We didn't change our pricing for the gates, but we've had to raise each food item up a dollar to cover the increase of costs,” St. Mary’s University Alumni Association President Pete Hansen told the daily.
This year, oysters will cost $12 and chicken on a stick will run $6, Hansen added.
Night in Old San Antonio organizers said the price for potstickers has jumped to $5 and crispy shrimp wraps to $6. NIOSA attendees already endured a price hike for their beloved chicken on a stick last year due to a nationwide shortage on the meat. However, there's a silver lining: the crispy snack will remain at $8 for this year's NIOSA.
In its most recent Food Price Outlook update, the USDA's Economic Research Service (ERS) warned that poultry prices are likely to increase 6-7% in the coming months. If they ERS predictions materialize, annual food inflation will have reached its highest point since 2008.
