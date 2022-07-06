San Antonio-area brewery run by Major League pitcher Jeremy Affeldt launches music series

Boerne-based Free Roam has launched a midweek performance series hosted by Texas country singer-songwriter Abe Mac. It kicks off Wednesday, July 13 and will bring live music to the stage every Wednesday for the summer season.
Tunes start at 7 p.m., and the July lineup includes honky-tonk songwriter South Texas Tweek, Seattle-born crooner Gus Clark and Texas Rock 'n Roller Spud Sims.
Affeldt retired from baseball in 2015 after 14 seasons in the majors and stints with the Colorado Rockies, Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants. He and his three sons subsequently moved to Fair Oaks Ranch, outside of Boerne, and opened Free Roam Brewing in January.
The family- and dog-friendly spot offers a lineup of craft brews and eats from area food trucks. It’s located at 325 S. Main St. in Boerne. It's open daily from 11 a.m to midnight.
