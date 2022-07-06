TRULY Summer of Music DJ Battle - Vote for your favorite DJ today!

San Antonio-area brewery run by Major League pitcher Jeremy Affeldt launches music series

Free Roam’s summer music series will kick off July 13 and bring live music to the stage every Wednesday for the season.

By on Wed, Jul 6, 2022 at 3:14 pm

Free Roam Brewing is located north of San Antonio in Boerne. - INSTAGRAM / FREEROAMBREWINGCOMPANY
Instagram / freeroambrewingcompany
Free Roam Brewing is located north of San Antonio in Boerne.
Free Roam Brewing, the area brewery helmed by one-time San Francisco Giants pitcher Jeremy Affeldt, isn't just spotlighting locally produced beer. This summer, it's also spotlighting local musical talent.

Boerne-based Free Roam has launched a midweek performance series hosted by Texas country singer-songwriter Abe Mac. It kicks off Wednesday, July 13 and will bring live music to the stage every Wednesday for the summer season.

Tunes start at 7 p.m., and the July lineup includes honky-tonk songwriter South Texas Tweek, Seattle-born crooner Gus Clark and Texas Rock 'n Roller Spud Sims.
Affeldt retired from baseball in 2015 after 14 seasons in the majors and stints with the Colorado Rockies, Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants. He and his three sons subsequently moved to Fair Oaks Ranch, outside of Boerne, and opened Free Roam Brewing in January.

The family- and dog-friendly spot offers a lineup of craft brews and eats from area food trucks. It’s located at 325 S. Main St. in Boerne.  It's open daily from 11 a.m to midnight.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags:

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

More
Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Everyone we saw at San Antonio bar The Squeezebox's sixth-anniversary bash

Everyone we saw at San Antonio bar The Squeezebox's sixth-anniversary bash
Tacos Ricos 8025 Bandera Rd., (210) 543-7244, tacosricosbandera.wixsite.com This unassuming yet bright-yellow building houses well-filled breakfast tacos made with handmade tortillas. Crowd pleasers include the barbacoa and bean and cheese tacos, but with such an expansive menu, it’s hard to play favorites here. Photo via Instagram / tacosricos.sa

These 24 San Antonio spots serve the best breakfast tacos in town
Boozy moments from San Antonio restaurant Dashi Sichuan Kitchen's first-ever Daq-Off competition

Boozy moments from San Antonio restaurant Dashi Sichuan Kitchen's first-ever Daq-Off competition
El Camino 1009 Avenue B, elcaminosa.com Located on the edge of downtown, El Camino offers a variety of frozen drinks and a pair of margarita machines to accompany the River Walk breeze and the food options available to patrons. Photo via Instagram / elcaminosa

25 San Antonio spots to get frozen cocktails, including to-go and drive-thru options

Food & Drink Slideshows

Everyone we saw at San Antonio bar The Squeezebox's sixth-anniversary bash

Everyone we saw at San Antonio bar The Squeezebox's sixth-anniversary bash
Tacos Ricos 8025 Bandera Rd., (210) 543-7244, tacosricosbandera.wixsite.com This unassuming yet bright-yellow building houses well-filled breakfast tacos made with handmade tortillas. Crowd pleasers include the barbacoa and bean and cheese tacos, but with such an expansive menu, it’s hard to play favorites here. Photo via Instagram / tacosricos.sa

These 24 San Antonio spots serve the best breakfast tacos in town
Boozy moments from San Antonio restaurant Dashi Sichuan Kitchen's first-ever Daq-Off competition

Boozy moments from San Antonio restaurant Dashi Sichuan Kitchen's first-ever Daq-Off competition
El Camino 1009 Avenue B, elcaminosa.com Located on the edge of downtown, El Camino offers a variety of frozen drinks and a pair of margarita machines to accompany the River Walk breeze and the food options available to patrons. Photo via Instagram / elcaminosa

25 San Antonio spots to get frozen cocktails, including to-go and drive-thru options

Food & Drink Slideshows

Everyone we saw at San Antonio bar The Squeezebox's sixth-anniversary bash

Everyone we saw at San Antonio bar The Squeezebox's sixth-anniversary bash
Tacos Ricos 8025 Bandera Rd., (210) 543-7244, tacosricosbandera.wixsite.com This unassuming yet bright-yellow building houses well-filled breakfast tacos made with handmade tortillas. Crowd pleasers include the barbacoa and bean and cheese tacos, but with such an expansive menu, it’s hard to play favorites here. Photo via Instagram / tacosricos.sa

These 24 San Antonio spots serve the best breakfast tacos in town
Boozy moments from San Antonio restaurant Dashi Sichuan Kitchen's first-ever Daq-Off competition

Boozy moments from San Antonio restaurant Dashi Sichuan Kitchen's first-ever Daq-Off competition
El Camino 1009 Avenue B, elcaminosa.com Located on the edge of downtown, El Camino offers a variety of frozen drinks and a pair of margarita machines to accompany the River Walk breeze and the food options available to patrons. Photo via Instagram / elcaminosa

25 San Antonio spots to get frozen cocktails, including to-go and drive-thru options

Trending

South Presa Street's three new bar additions offer differing takes on light and shade

By Ron Bechtol

Bar Ludivine, another South Presa newcomer, bills itself as a destination for both cocktails and lesser-known wines.

Schertz’s The Hidden Grove patio bar now open just north of San Antonio

By Nina Rangel

The Hidden Grove bills itself as part sports bar and part backyard hangout.

Oregon-based coffee shop The Human Bean plans three San Antonio locations

By Nina Rangel

The Human Bean's first San Antonio location hill open on Bulverde Road this summer.

Arizona drive-thru chain Salad and Go plans to open restaurant in far North San Antonio

By Nina Rangel

Salad and Go offers a variety of salads to fresh-minded diners via a drive-thru model.

Also in Food & Drink

South Presa Street's three new bar additions offer differing takes on light and shade

By Ron Bechtol

Bar Ludivine, another South Presa newcomer, bills itself as a destination for both cocktails and lesser-known wines.

Summer Spirits: These three Texas-made liquors are a perfect addition to hot-weather drinks

By Nina Rangel

Summer Spirits: These three Texas-made liquors are a perfect addition to hot-weather drinks

Austin entrepreneurs plan to open cluster of bars on North Alamo in downtown San Antonio

By Richard Webner, The San Antonio Heron

An Austin partnership plans to convert this cluster of buildings at 901 N. Alamo St. into four bars.

Two San Antonio clubs are shutting the door on younger patrons, but it's still a small nightlife niche

By Travis E. Poling

Two San Antonio clubs are shutting the door on younger patrons, but it's still a small nightlife niche
More

Digital Issue

June 29, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us