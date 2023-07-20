Cocktail Returns on Fri., Jul 21 at The Espee. Tickets On Sale Now!

San Antonio-area winery William Chris makes list of World’s Best Vineyards

William Chris Vineyards sits in in Hye, Texas, an hour north of San Antonio.

By on Thu, Jul 20, 2023 at 2:17 pm

William Chris Vineyards sits amongst trees.
Courtesy / William Chris Vineyards
William Chris Vineyards sits amongst trees.
One of the world's top wine destinations sits just an hour north of San Antonio, according to industry trade site World's Best Vineyards.

William Chris Vineyards took No. 60 in the World's Best Vineyard's top 100 spots for wine. Only six of the 100 vineyards honored are from the U.S., and William Chris — located in Hye, Texas — was the only winery from the Lone Star State.

"We are thrilled to be named one of the World's Best Vineyards for the second year in a row," William Chris cofounder and CEO Chris Brundrett said in an emailed statement. “Winning this award is truly a testament to how hard our team and the Texas wine industry at large have worked to prove that we are a wine destination not only for Texans, but for the entire world.”

Each year, the site enlists 500 travel and wine tourism experts in curating a prestigious list that spans five continents, showcasing the finest vineyard experiences from around the globe. Other inclusions on the 2023 list include well-known wineries from Lisbon, Italy, France and Japan.

William Chris Vineyards began in 2008 and now showcases 100 percent Texas-grown wines. It's located at 10352 U.S. Highway 290.


