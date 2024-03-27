San Antonio-based Bourbon Street Seafood Kitchen opening fourth location

Facebook / Bourbon Street Seafood Kitchen - Riverwalk
Bourbon Street Seafood Kitchen currently operates three locations, including one on the Riverwalk. Work on a fourth is expected to wrap up in spring of 2205.
San Antonio-based Bourbon Street Seafood Kitchen is expanding its New Orleans-inspired concept to the Leon Springs area, state documents show.
A March 20 filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation
reveals the new restaurant, 25765 IH-10 West, will span some 6,000 square feet, including indoor and outdoor dining areas, a bar and a covered patio.
The $2 million new build at the Crescent Shopping Center near Joint Base Camp Bullis will be Bourbon Street's fourth area restaurant. Construction is expected to start next month and finish around a year from now, according to the state filing.
The Alamo City-born chain is known for its takes on classic Cajun dishes such as gumbo, jambalaya and po’boys.
