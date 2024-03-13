San Antonio-based Mr. Teriyaki opening new Westover Hills location

The San Antonio-based business raised the the curtain on its expansion plans earlier this year in an Instagram post. Now, a March 5 Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing shows work will begin on a location at 8603 Texas Highway 151, Suite 109, in mid-April. Construction, which will include the interior finish-out of an existing building, is expected to conclude in September.
Mr. Teriyaki is known for its namesake grilled and glazed entrees along with noodle dishes, bento boxes, fried rice and a small selection of sushi rolls. It also sells Japanese milk, fruit and bubble teas.
So far, there's no news on a grand opening date. If the second location follows the lead of the mini-chain's original store at 6824 San Pedro Ave., it will be open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Friday, 11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Sunday.
