San Antonio-based Mr. Teriyaki opening new Westover Hills location

The restaurant will open near Tom Slick Park later this year.

By on Wed, Mar 13, 2024 at 10:02 am

Work on Mr. Teriyaki's second location is expected to wrap up in September, according to a state regulatory filing. - Instagram / mr.teriyakitx
Homegrown Japanese grill Mr. Teriyaki is preparing to open second location, this one in the busy Westover Hills area near Tom Slick Park.

The San Antonio-based business raised the the curtain on its expansion plans earlier this year in an Instagram post. Now, a March 5 Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing shows work will begin on a location at 8603 Texas Highway 151, Suite 109, in mid-April. Construction, which will include the interior finish-out of an existing building, is expected to conclude in September.
Mr. Teriyaki is known for its namesake grilled and glazed entrees along with noodle dishes, bento boxes, fried rice and a small selection of sushi rolls. It also sells Japanese milk, fruit and bubble teas.

So far, there's no news on a grand opening date. If the second location follows the lead of the mini-chain's original store at 6824 San Pedro Ave., it will be open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Friday, 11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Sunday.

March 6, 2024

