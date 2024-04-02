San Antonio-based Whataburger celebrates Month of the Military Child with nonprofit fundraiser

click to enlarge
Whataburger will raise funds for nonprofit Gratitude Initiative this April.
From Monday, April 1 through Sunday, April 14, San Antonio-based burger chain Whataburger will raise funds for the nonprofit Gratitude Initiative as part of the Month of the Military Child.
During the two week-long fundraiser, guests who visit any Whataburger location and donate a minimum of $1 will receive a coupon for a free Whataburger with the purchase of a medium fry and 32-ounce drink to use at a later visit, officials said.
The Defense Department celebrates military children during the month of April, and Gratitude Initiative supports that annual mission by providing resources to students of military families in grades 8-12. Those include one-on-one college and career counseling, SAT/ACT test prep, financial aid counseling and scholarships — all completely free of charge.
“At Whataburger, we understand the unique challenges military students face in their academic journeys,” Whataburger Community Relations Manager Allie Watters said in a release. “We're privileged to be a part of providing essential resources for their success. It's an honor to serve those who serve, and we're grateful for our Guests' support in making the difference.”
San Antonio — also known as Military City, U.S.A. — is home to 55 Whataburger locations, and 24,702 active-duty military members, according to Department of Defense program Military One Source
. The Alamo City's Fort Sam Houston is also home to more than 76,000 retirees.
