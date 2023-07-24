San Antonio-based Whataburger to open restaurant on Las Vegas Strip this fall

Fear, loathing, and a Whataburger in Las Vegas?



It's true. The beloved San Antonio-based burger chain is expanding to Sin City this fall with a high-profile location on the Strip.



The first Nevada Whataburger will sit sit next to the Waldorf Astoria on South Las Vegas Boulevard, according to company officials. The two-story establishment will adjoin Parry's Pizzeria & Taphouse.



The restaurant is a collaboration between Whataburger and Panda Restaurant Group, the latter being the parent company of fast-food chain Panda Express.



"As the city that never sleeps, and a brand that is open 24/7, it only made sense to bring a Whataburger to the Strip," said Whataburger President and CEO Ed Nelson in a media statement.



Following the Las Vegas opening, Whataburger will have locations in 15 states.