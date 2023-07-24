LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

San Antonio-based Whataburger to open restaurant on Las Vegas Strip this fall

The Nevada location will mark the restaurant chain's entry into its 15th U.S. state.

By on Mon, Jul 24, 2023 at 3:03 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Whataburger, which began in South Texas, will have locations in 15 states following its Vegas debut. - Shutterstock / Moab Republic
Shutterstock / Moab Republic
Whataburger, which began in South Texas, will have locations in 15 states following its Vegas debut.
Fear, loathing, and a Whataburger in Las Vegas?

It's true. The beloved San Antonio-based burger chain is expanding to Sin City this fall with a high-profile location on the Strip.

The first Nevada Whataburger will sit sit next to the Waldorf Astoria on South Las Vegas Boulevard, according to company officials. The two-story establishment will adjoin Parry's Pizzeria & Taphouse.

The restaurant is a collaboration between Whataburger and Panda Restaurant Group, the latter being the parent company of fast-food chain Panda Express.

"As the city that never sleeps, and a brand that is open 24/7, it only made sense to bring a Whataburger to the Strip," said Whataburger President and CEO Ed Nelson in a media statement.

Following the Las Vegas opening, Whataburger will have locations in 15 states. 

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Couple behind San Antonio’s San Taco, Panfila Cantina open Italian venture Tutto Pepe Osteria

By Nina Rangel

Couple behind San Antonio’s San Taco, Panfila Cantina open Italian venture Tutto Pepe Osteria

Food truck haven Broadway News property in foreclosure, will go up for auction Aug. 1

By Nina Rangel

The property at 2202 Broadway will go up for auction Aug. 1.

San Antonio beer lovers, listen up: tickets for the 2023 Texas Craft Brewers Festival are now on sale

By Nina Rangel

Last year's Texas Craft Brewers Festival commemorative tasting cup.

Fancy fine-dining chain Brenner's Steakhouse opens new location on San Antonio River Walk

By Nina Rangel

Brenner's Steakhouse has opened in San Antonio.

Also in Food & Drink

San Antonio's Leche de Tigre celebrates Peruvian cebiche with delicious flair

By Ron Bechtol

Leche de Tigre has five cebiches listed on the menu.

When summer temps soar, cool off with something fancier than a standard frozen margarita

By Ron Bechtol

This serving piña colada flaunts its tropical flavors.

San Antonio’s Busted Sandal Brewing Co. will open new Kerrville taproom Saturday, July 1

By Nina Rangel

Busted Sandal Brewing Company will soon open the doors on a Hill Country taproom in Kerrville.

Digital Issue

July 12, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us