San Antonio beer lovers, listen up: tickets for the 2023 Texas Craft Brewers Festival are now on sale

Instagram / txcraftbrewers Last year's Texas Craft Brewers Festival commemorative tasting cup.

Suds lovers of San Antonio can now snag tickets for the 2023 Texas Craft Brewers Festival in Austin on Sept. 30.The fest, organized by the Texas Craft Brewers Guild, features more than 80 Texas craft breweries and more than 200 handcrafted beers available for sampling. Food trucks provide eats while live music sets the mood for daytime sipping.General Admission tickets are $45 and include a commemorative tasting cup and 10 sample tickets, each redeemable for a 3-ounce pour. Attendees will also be able to purchase additional beer ticket packages on-site.The fest also offers a Designated Driver ticket for $20, which includes complimentary non-alcoholic beverages and snacks.The Texas Craft Brewers Festival will take place Saturday, Sept. 30 from 2-6:30 p.m. at Austin’s Fiesta Gardens, 2101 Jesse E. Segovia Street. It is a 21-and-up event.