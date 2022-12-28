San Antonio chef Edward Villarreal plans cannabis-infused cafe near UTSA's downtown campus

click to enlarge
Courtesy Homegrown Chef
Chef Edward Villarreal poses with some tasty buds.
San Antonio cannabis chef Edward Villarreal will start the new year with a new concept.
His upcoming MxiCanna Cafe — slated to open in January near the University of Texas at San Antonio’s downtown campus — will infuse its wellness-focused dishes with legally consumable hemp, according to a social media post.
“Healing is the new high,” boasts the restaurant's slogan.
After experimenting with cannabis five years ago to create infused pain remedies, Villarreal expanded began hosting "underground" dinners where the green stuff was part of the menu. The cannabis culinarian now plans to bring his creations to a wider audience with the opening of MxiCanna at 527 El Paso St.
Although Villarreal was unavailable for immediate comment, he told the Current back in April
that his first "underground" dinner with foods infused with cannabis was a success, motivating him to grow his knowledge and repertoire. Past infused menu items include candied pork belly, carne guisada and cheese empanadas, bacon-wrapped shrimp and chipotle canna-honey baby back ribs.
Cannabis remains illegal in Texas outside of the state's limited medical marijuana program. However, hemp — which contains lower levels of THC, the psychoactive element in pot — is legal under state statute.
