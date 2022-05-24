San Antonio chef Jason Dady will permanently close his Alamo BBQ Co. at end of month

The prominent San Antonio chef shared the news Tuesday on multiple social media platforms, citing his inability to reach a new lease with the owners of the Pearl-area property. Alamo BBQ has operated from the structure since it opened in 2018.
“This isn’t a pandemic closure, it’s simply a business decision,” Dady's Instagram post read. “The allure of the area, the growth potential and imminent opening of several new housing and banking projects are, although exciting and enticing, simply not enough to extend a multiyear lease and the timing is right for us to move on.”
In the post, Dady noted that his restaurant group — which operates Jardín at the Botanical Garden, Italian eatery Tre Trattoria, Two Bros. BBQ Market and downtown steak and seafood spot Range — has “big things” on the horizon.
Dady added that his group is “still on the prowl for a new location” for seafood-focused concept Shuck Shack, another Grayson-area venture which closed in fall 2019.
Alamo BBQ is located at 511 E. Grayson. The operating hours for the remainder of its time open are 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.