San Antonio chef John Russ named a 2023 finalist for James Beard Award

Russ, who's up for Best Chef: Texas, is the sole San Antonio pro to advance to the finalist stage this year from an impressive lineup of six semifinalists selected in January. Ernest Servantes and David Kirkland of barbecue spot Burnt Bean Co. in nearby Seguin also are among this year's finalists in the same category.
The foundation will reveal 2023's winners June 5 at a ceremony at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.
Russ was born and raised in New Orleans and studied at Delgado Culinary in New Orleans before working in fine dining at the Ritz Carlton and the Capella Group. He met wife and Clementine co-owner Elise Russ in Maryland, where he worked as executive sous chef and she served as pastry chef.
The couple moved to San Antonio in 2012 and organized a well-received series of pop-up dinners that enabled them to establish their own restaurant group four years later. Clementine, the couple's first brick-and-mortar eatery, is located at 2195 N.W. Military Highway in Castle Hills.
Russ was first recognized as a James Beard Award semifinalist last year in the Best Chef: Texas category.
These five San Antonio chefs were Beard Award semifinalists in 2023's competition but didn't move on with Russ to claim a finalist slot:
- Emerging Chef: Jennifer Hwa Dobbertin, Best Quality Daughter
- Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker: Anne Ng, Bakery Lorraine
- Outstanding Bar: Weathered Souls Brewing Co.
- Best Chef, Texas: Nicola Blaque, The Jerk Shack
- Best Chef, Texas: Andrew Ho, Andrew Samia and Sean Wen, Curry Boys BBQ
